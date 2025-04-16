Medius Welcomes John Seery as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Next-Generation Innovation

DUBLIN, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and Spend Management solutions, has today announced the appointment of John Seery as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), reinforcing its commitment to accelerating innovation through AI and driving long-term customer value.

Based in Dublin, Seery will be responsible for driving greater efficiencies within Medius's technology stack and ensuring the company continues to implement innovative use of intelligent capabilities including artificial intelligence and machine learning in its product offerings. Seery will be integral in delivering value for customers through solutions that meet Medius' ambitions of empowering finance teams to transform their spend, create value, drive strategic decisions and shape the financial future of their organizations.

Seery brings nearly three decades of software engineering and technology leadership experience, having held senior roles at Creditsafe, Dun & Bradstreet, and IBM. His expertise spans scaling global teams, leading enterprise cloud migrations, and building secure, compliant, and agile technology environments. These capabilities will be pivotal as Medius strengthens its position as a digitally mature, innovation-driven fintech.

John Seery, Chief Technology Officer, Medius, comments, "Leading the maintenance and improvement of Medius' solutions and technology strategy will be integral to growing talent, meeting business goals, and boosting customer satisfaction. I am excited to lead Medius in its automation and artificial intelligence strategic journey, to drive value for our customers, while forming a strong digital approach internally to help us find efficiencies and opportunities for optimisation."

Jim Lucier, CEO, Medius, comments, "John's appointment as Chief Technology Officer is integral to our innovation goals here at Medius as we look to advance our AI position this year. John's established global leadership experience and technical expertise will be invaluable in ensuring our internal and external technology systems are well prepared to meet our wider business ambitions."

