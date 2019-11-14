Medius and Columbus Bring Best-of-breed Accounts Payable Automation to the UK Market

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, the leader in cloud-based AP invoice automation, and Columbus, an IT services consulting company, have previously announced a strategic partnership agreement powering Columbus to sell and deploy the MediusFlow Accounts Payable (AP) automation solution to its customers globally.

Columbus UK and Medius have agreed on an action plan to further shape this collaboration and expand the presence of MediusFlow on the UK market, in particular with companies using Microsoft Dynamics' ERP systems. As part of this plan they will host a joint webinar on November 26th to introduce the strategic alliance in the UK market and elaborate on the many opportunities available for UK organisations to automate and optimise their accounts payable processes.

"This action plan will strengthen MediusFlow's position as Columbus' preferred solution for accounts payable automation," says Per Åkerberg, CEO at Medius. "By leveraging our global partnership Columbus' customers in the UK will benefit from higher levels of automation in the accounts payable process, best-in-class process efficiency and greater financial control."

"MediusFlow fits perfectly into Columbus' comprehensive solution and services portfolio, which is developed to help our UK customers to take the next steps in their digital transformation," says Simon Charlton, Commercial Director at Columbus UK. "With MediusFlow's flexible, scalable solution we can offer our customer base added value through increased process efficiency and automation."

Both Columbus and Medius have a strong footprint in the Microsoft Dynamics segment. The fact that the MediusFlow accounts payable automation solution can be seamlessly integrated into Microsoft Dynamics cloud ERPs, including Dynamics 365 for Finance & Operations and Dynamics 365 Business Central, as well as older versions, allows customers to get up and running smoothly, and quickly reap the benefits of best-in-class AP automation.

"We are convinced that we have a very strong joint proposition, offering UK customers more added value by automating their AP processes. This is especially the case for customers working with the Microsoft ecosystem," says Yvonne Jans, Area Manager Western Europe at Medius.

Click here for more information and to register for the joint webinar session on November 26.

About Medius

Medius is a leading global provider of accounts payable (AP) invoice automation solutions helping companies drive their business forward by providing best-in-class process efficiency and greater financial control. Our cloud solution MediusFlow enables unprecedented levels of automated and truly touchless invoice processing, shortened lead times, improved vendor relationships as well as greater control and visibility of financial metrics.

Over 3,000 customers and 150,000+ unique users worldwide currently leverage Medius' AP automation solutions. Thanks to advanced invoice matching capabilities, unique process efficiency KPIs and data-driven benchmarks our customers achieve continuous process improvements for performance levels well above industry averages. As such, Medius support the transformation of AP from a traditional, back-office function to a powerful, strategic center of business.

Founded in 2001, Medius is owned by the global investment firm Marlin Equity Partners. It has over 250 employees and offices in Sweden (HQ), the United States, Australia, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Poland. For more information, please visit mediusflow.com.

About Columbus

Columbus is a leading global IT service and consultancy with more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Columbus helps ambitious companies transform, maximize and futureproof their business digitally. We are specialized within the industries food, manufacturing, distribution and retail and we have 30 years of experience in the industry. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we can therefore deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. For more information please visit www.columbusglobal.com/en-gb.

