MediCapture® Files Legal Action Against New Electronic Technology (NET GmbH) Of Germany For Unlawful Copying And Unfair Distribution Of A Copied MediCapture Recorder

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCapture®, Inc., a global provider of medical video recorders, today filed a lawsuit in a German court against New Electronic Technology (NET GmbH) alleging that the company knowingly engaged in marketing and distributing the TEAC UR-4MD medical recorder, a copy of the MediCap™ USB200 and USB300 recorders, designed and manufactured by MediCapture.

The lawsuit seeks to stop NET GmbH, a European industrial component distributor, and its managing directors from marketing and selling the copied product or face fines and/or other penalties. Additionally, the lawsuit seeks compensation from NET for each unit of the copied product that was sold into the EU beginning July, 2016.

The amount of the claim is undisclosed, but could be significant, because the suit contends that NET, the European exclusive distributor for MediCapture products since 2005, used MediCapture's European sales channel to knowingly sell and intentionally market the copied product in the same manner as MediCapture.

According to the lawsuit, the copied recorder looked markedly similar to MediCapture's USB200 and USB300, imitating over seven key design factors and looking almost exactly like a MediCapture product. Additionally, the copied product showed clear differences compared to the HD recorder, UR-50BD model, that TEAC brought to the market less than a year earlier.

MediCapture will continue to defend itself against illegal pirating, as well as seek claim against those who continue to distribute and market illegal copies of their products. Design patents are being filed in the EU to further protect MediCapture's current and future products.

About MediCapture

MediCapture, Inc. is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of medical video recording solutions. MediCapture's easy-to-use recorders save high definition video and images directly to a USB flash drive, local hard drive, or network drive. The recorders work with virtually any medical video device including endoscopic cameras, surgical microscopes, ultrasounds, C-arms, and more. MediCapture also offers medical video recording solutions to OEMs and integrators. For additional information, call +31 475 214305, visit medicapture.com.

