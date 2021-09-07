Medical Tourism Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 192.91 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global medical tourism market report.

The medical tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 29.29% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global medical tourism market is expected to witness an incremental growth of around USD 152 billion and absolute growth of over 367% during the forecast period. The cardiac surgery segment to post an incremental growth of USD 30.12 billion by 2026. The cosmetic surgery and cardiac surgery held market shares of 18.15% and 15.43%, respectively, in the market in 2020. In specialty type segment, cosmetic surgery is anticipated to witness highest incremental growth of around USD 28 billion and fertility treatment is expected to witness highest absolute growth of over 382% during the forecast period. The APAC region is dominating the global medical tourism market and is likely to witness highest incremental growth of USD 64 billion and Latin America is expected to witness highest absolute growth of over 427% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by specialty type and geography

Competitive Landscape – 53 vendors are profiled in the report

Medical Tourism Market – Segmentation

In 2020, breast surgery accounted for a share of 34.55% in the cosmetic surgery segment. Breast surgeries are one of the most performed cosmetic surgeries across the world. These include popular procedures such as breast augmentation, breast lift, and breast reduction.

Popular destinations for medical tourists in search of these cardiac procedures are Thailand , Malaysia , Israel , India , Poland , Jordan , Colombia , and other developing nations that provide quality cardiac care at cost-effective rates. The advances in medical technology have enabled the availability of cutting-edge procedures in India , Thailand , Mexico , and other developing countries.

, , , , , , , and other developing nations that provide quality cardiac care at cost-effective rates. The advances in medical technology have enabled the availability of cutting-edge procedures in , , , and other developing countries. In 2020, the organ transplant segment accounted for a share of 8.20% in the global medical tourism market. Organ transplant is a relatively recent phenomenon, which is making millions of people travel abroad for surgery.

Medical Tourism Market by Specialty Type

Cosmetic Surgery

Breast Surgery



Face Surgery



Liposuction



Others

Cardiac Surgery

Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery (CABG)



Angioplasty



Others

Orthopedic Treatment

Knee Replacement



Hip Replacement



Others

Dentistry

Fertility Treatment

Organ Transplant

Liver Transplant



Kidney Transplant



Bone Marrow Transplant



Others

Others

Medical Tourism Market – Dynamics

Medical tourism is playing a significant role in shaping the future of medical care worldwide owing to technological advances, economic growth, and global relations. It has emerged as one of the fastest-growing tourism sectors, with many countries strategically planning for their economic expansion. The emergence of healthcare intermediaries or medical tourism facilitators between international patients and hospital networks is driving the growth of the medical tourism segment. Medical travel facilitators offer integrated knowledge of medical services and travel facilitation and concierge services, forming a three-dimensional support system for health travelers. The medical tourism facilitator model dominates the medical tourism industry. Many medical tourism companies follow this typical promotion and marketing approach to attract potential tourists instead of direct online promotion and positioning through usual tourism promotion channels.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Emergence of Online Medical Tourism Start-ups

Investment and Joint Ventures Fueling Medical Tourism

Availability of Low-Cost Treatment Options

Increasing Arrival of Medical Tourists

Medical Tourism Market – Geography

In 2020, APAC accounted for the largest market share due to lower healthcare costs, the presence of several JCI-accredited hospitals with skilled medical staff, technological advances, and quality administration in its healthcare sector. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, high medical insurance costs in developed regions, and the availability of affordable, world-class medical facilities in Asian countries are driving the regional medical tourism market. The huge inflow of patients from Western countries has directly contributed to the growth of the market, as many countries in APAC are major tourist destinations for medical travelers with vacation plans after undergoing medical treatment.

Medical Tourism Market by Geography

APAC

Thailand

hailand

Malaysia



Singapore



India



Taiwan



Japan



South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



UAE



Jordan



South Africa



Israel

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Costa Rica

Europe

UK



Spain



France



Poland



Greece



Hungary



Czech Republic

North America

US



Canada

Prominent Vendors

Acibadem Healthcare Group

Aditya Birla Health Services

American Hospital Dubai

Anadolu Medical Center

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Asian Heart Institute

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

Bangkok Hospital

Barbados Fertility Center

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Changi General Hospital

Christus Muguerza

Clemenceau Medical Centre

Clinica Biblica Hospital

Dubai Hospital

Fortis Healthcare

Gleneagles Global Hospitals

Grup Florence Nightingale Hastaneleri

Healthpoint

HCor

Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein

Hospital Samaritano

International Modern Hospital Dubai

Kent Hospital

King Hussein Cancer Center

Klinikum Medical Link

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Loewenstein Hospital

Max Healthcare

Medanta The Medicity

Memorial Hospitals Group

Min-Sheng General Hospital

Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Na Homolce Hospital

National University Health System

Health System Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation

Prince Court Medical Centre

Raffles Medical Group

Samitivej PCL

Seoul National University Hospital

Hospital Severance Hospital

Shroff Eye Hospital

SingHealth Group

Specialty Hospital

Spire Healthcare Group plc

St. Luke's Medical Center

Taipei Medical University Hospital

Tan Tock Seng Hospital

The Johns Hopkins Hospital

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

MD Anderson Cancer Center UZ Leuven

Wockhardt Hospitals

Zulekha Healthcare

