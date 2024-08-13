Medical Smart Textile Market Size to Grow USD 3273.6 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Smart Textile Market is Segmented by Type (Passive Smart Textiles, Active Smart Textiles, Ultra-Smart Textiles), by Application (Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Industrial Research): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The Medical Smart Textile Market was estimated to be worth USD 663.7 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3273.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Medical Smart Textile Market:

Because more sophisticated textile technologies are being incorporated into healthcare applications, the market for medical smart textiles is expanding significantly. In order to monitor, identify, and treat a variety of medical diseases, medical smart textiles are integrated with sensors, actuators, and other electronic components. These textiles are extremely helpful in managing chronic diseases, providing post-surgical care, and providing care for the elderly since they provide real-time health monitoring, drug delivery, and therapeutic functions. The need for medical smart textiles, which provide better patient outcomes and increased quality of life, is being driven by the aging population, the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, and the growing emphasis on customized care.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE MEDICAL SMART TEXTILE MARKET:

Hospitals and clinics are adopting more and more active smart textiles with sensors and actuators integrated for real-time patient monitoring and health management. These textiles have the ability to continuously and accurately measure vital indicators including body temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate. This information helps with early diagnosis and prompt therapies. Patient care is improved and results are improved when healthcare providers have access to real-time health data. The need for active smart textiles is increasing as healthcare institutions work to manage patients more effectively and efficiently, which is propelling the growth of the medical smart textile market. These materials are also more appealing and widely used in therapeutic settings since they can lessen the need for invasive treatments and increase patient comfort.

Active smart textiles with integrated sensors and actuators are becoming increasingly popular in hospitals and clinics for real-time patient monitoring and health management. Vital parameters including blood pressure, heart rate, and body temperature may be reliably and constantly measured by these fabrics. Prompt therapy and early diagnosis are aided by this knowledge. Healthcare practitioners that have access to real-time health data can enhance both patient care and outcomes. The medical smart textile market is expanding due to the growing requirement for active smart textiles as healthcare facilities strive to manage patients more effectively and efficiently. Due to their ability to reduce the need for intrusive treatments and improve patient comfort, these materials are also more aesthetically pleasing and frequently utilized in therapeutic settings.

In the medical industry, passive smart textiles—fabrics having innate qualities like antibacterial and moisture-wicking capacities—are becoming more and more popular. These fabrics improve patient comfort and hygiene, which has a major positive impact on healthcare environments. Antimicrobial materials, for example, aid in lowering the danger of infections, a major concern in medical facilities. Patients benefit greatly from moisture-wicking fabrics because they keep patients dry and comfortable, especially those who are bedridden. The use of passive smart textiles in medical applications is being propelled by the increasing consciousness about infection control and patient comfort. The market for medical smart textiles is expanding overall, helped by the use of these fabrics in wound care items, hospital gowns, and linens.

The market demand for medical smart textiles is being driven primarily by the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders. For long-term health monitoring that is pleasant and non-invasive, smart textiles provide an excellent option for patients with chronic diseases who need constant monitoring and care. These textiles can monitor blood pressure, blood sugar, and other vital signs and parameters, giving medical professionals access to real-time data. Patient outcomes are improved by prompt treatments and improved illness management made possible by this ongoing monitoring. Innovative healthcare solutions are becoming more and more necessary due to the rising worldwide burden of chronic diseases. This is driving the use of medical smart fabrics and driving market growth.

One other important aspect driving the medical smart textile market's rise is the elderly population. Elderly people may have a variety of health problems that call for ongoing attention and care. With the help of smart textiles, elderly people may receive excellent home healthcare while still feeling comfortable. These textiles provide prompt medical treatment by monitoring heart rates, detecting falls, and sending out alarms in the event of any irregularities. The need for medical smart textiles is being driven by the elderly population's growing preference for at-home treatment. Wearable technology developments are driving this tendency even more, establishing smart textiles as a crucial component of senior care.

MEDICAL SMART TEXTILE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

North America is the leader in the medical smart textiles market on a regional level thanks to its sophisticated healthcare system, large investments in medical research, and early adoption of cutting-edge medical technology.

Europe is right behind, with growing government initiatives and research and development efforts focused on smart textile applications.

The rapidly developing healthcare industry, rising healthcare costs, and increased public knowledge of cutting-edge medical technology in nations like China, Japan, and India are all contributing to the Asia-Pacific region's rapid growth.

Medical smart textiles are being progressively adopted by emerging markets in Latin America and Africa, which presents fresh potential prospects as these nations' healthcare systems continue to evolve and modernize.

Leading companies in the market with high-end clientele include Adidas International, Jabil, DowDupont, Toray Industries, Hexoskin, Pireta, and others. They also own important technology. There will be an increase in businesses entering this sector in the future.

Key Companies:

Adidas International

Jabil

DuPont

Hexoskin

Pireta

AiQ Smart Clothing

Schoeller Textiles

Vista Medical

Sensoria

Toray Industries

