Medical Hemp Use Grows in Credibility With Recent Legislative Breakthroughs

New York, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The voraciously expanding cannabidiol industry has become one of the fastest emerging global phenomenons. Cannabidiol, or more commonly referred to as CBD, is a relaxation stimulant derived from hemp, which is a family of the cannabis plant. Not to be confused with its counterpart, THC, CBD does not provide any psychoactive effects. Due to this lack of psychoactive effects, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had delisted CBD as a Schedule 1 drug back in September of 2018, making CBD the first form of cannabis ever to be struck from the list. Several months before the DEA's decision, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Epidiolex, which is a cannabis-based drug to treat epilepsy in young children. The FDA's decision to approve Epidiolex added credibility to CBD for its use the medical setting. Furthermore, CBD is now sold in pharmacies and has been integrated into various products such as edibles, beverages, creams, tinctures, and oils. The medical and health sector for CBD is by far the biggest driver, however, there are consumers who use CBD solely for recreational purposes: to simply relax. In the future, both the medical and recreational sectors of CBD will further develop and expand the market. According to data compiled by Brightfield Group, the U.S. hemp CBD market is expected to reach USD 22 Billion by 2022, outpacing the rest of the cannabis market combined. Chineseinvestors.com Inc. (OTC: CIIX), Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF), CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) (TSX: TRST), HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO), Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTC: HRVSF) (CSE: HARV)

In late 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump signed the U.S. Farm Bill, which legalized the cultivation of hemp for specific purposes such as education and research. However, many CBD producers have grown hemp to sell commercially. Multiple states' legislative bodies are also considering CBD decriminalization, meaning consumers would be able to publicly enjoy certain products in moderate amounts, and as long as it contains less than 0.3% THC. Recent movements and trends within the CBD industry have also led to the proliferation of these products, further expanding the marketplace. "I have never seen anything like the explosion that we're seeing right now in CBD, even with the bizarre legal gray area where CBD now operates. A few years ago almost no one knew what hemp-derived CBD was, it was sold by mostly small brands of tinctures online and through head shops. All of a sudden, CBD is everywhere - it is both a trendy, new ingredient in drinks, face creams and pet treats and an answer to the prayers of so many people suffering from medical conditions ranging from epilepsy to anxiety and chronic pain," said Bethany Gomez, Managing Director at Brightfield Group, "There are sure to be some problematic regulations and bumps along the way. But there is too much momentum, too much demand and too much potential for this industry not to explode."

Chineseinvestors.com Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) just announced breaking news this morning that, "it will add a high-end, luxury brand of full spectrum CBD oil to its product offerings.

ChineseHempOil.com, Inc.'s new product was launched on March 9, 2019, at San Francisco's KTSF-hosted Financial Carnival Event. The launch has proven successful, with sales exceeding $10,000 on the first day. Based on the initial reception and the price point for this top of the line CBD oil, the Company expects that this new addition should have a positive impact on revenues and should increase margins.

"Since the beginning of 2019, ChineseInvestors.com, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary ChineseHempOil.com, Inc., have been on the lookout for innovative CBD products for the global Chinese market," stated Warren Wang, Chief Executive Officer of ChineseInvestors.com. "This 100% organic product, free of pesticides, herbicides, and chemical fertilizers, will provide our most discerning, health conscious customers with one of the highest quality CBD oils available."

Products are available for purchase on the Company's new platform, www.365cwc.com, which caters to both Chinese and English-speakers and offers a wide selection of wellness products, including:

OPT Hemp: Products include organic industrial hemp-derived CBD oil, CBD scrub and cream, with additional hemp-infused cosmetics and other industrial hemp-derived CBD products in the works.

OPT2Mist: A ground-breaking nutritional spray product line including a wide array of daily vitamin sprays, and full-spectrum CBD-infused sprays.

Our latest organic full spectrum CBD oil: A high-grade, organic, full spectrum hemp oil sourced from Colorado and free of pesticides, herbicides, and chemical fertilizers.

Dedicated to spreading awareness about the benefits of CBD, ChineseHempOil.com has been operating in the United States since 2017. Equipped with its strong reputation and its popular product lines, ChineseHempOil.com is constantly developing new and innovative ways to promote wellness in the Chinese community.

For more information, please visit www.365cwc.com.

About ChineseInvestors.com - Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail, online and direct sales of hemp-based products and other health related products. For more information, visit ChineseInvestors.com.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) is one of the largest and longest-operating vertically integrated greenhouse growers in North America and the only publicly traded greenhouse produce company in Canada. Village Farms International, Inc. recently announced that it had entered into an agreement with Nature Crisp LLC to form a joint venture for the outdoor cultivation of high-cannabidiol (CBD) hemp and CBD extraction in multiple states throughout the United States. The joint venture, Village Fields Hemp, will be 65% owned by Village Farms and 35% owned by Nature Crisp. Nature Crisp is a private, Georgia-based farming operation and part of the Jennings agricultural group of companies, which grows a diverse range of food and other crops, including hemp, on more than 6,000 acres in the U.S. and Canada. "Jennings Group is a pioneer in hemp cultivation and this joint venture establishes a new powerhouse in hemp cultivation that significantly advances Village Farms' vertically integrated CBD strategy," said Michael DeGiglio, Chief Executive Officer, Village Farms. "As 10th generation farmers since Gideon (Zanini) Jennings immigrated to South Carolina in 1736, Jennings Group brings deep knowledge in large-scale field agriculture across a vast array of crops, with a proven track record of genetic optimization and innovation. Over the past several years, they have rapidly become a leading authority on hemp cultivation, renowned for their understanding of the plant and their success applying their cultural and genetic expertise to meaningfully improve CBD content and yield. Moreover, the Jennings Group team brings extensive relationships with the farming community across the U.S., as well as with geneticists, academics and researchers, that will be invaluable to the success of this new business."

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) (TSX: TRST) - a federally regulated licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis - is leading the Canadian and global market in producing standardized cannabis products. CannTrust Holdings Inc. recently announced that it had shipped its standardized CBD oil capsules to Australia's Gold Coast University Hospital. The capsules will be used in a study to determine the efficacy of CannTrust CBD oil capsules in slowing the disease progression in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Motor Neuron Disease (MND), which was first announced by the Company in July 2018. The capsules will be imported, stored and distributed by PharmaCann Pty Ltd. The shipment will include all investigational products that are required for the study. "With our medicinal cannabis experience and over 50,000 patients enrolled over the past five years, we continue to see the medical potential of the cannabis plant. We are committed to being international leaders in the generation of scientific evidence proving the medical benefits in treating a variety of indications. With hundreds of thousands of people living with ALS in Canada and globally, we continue to focus on improving peoples' lives around the world," says Peter Aceto, Chief Executive Officer of CannTrust. "We also thank PharmaCann for its expertise and assistance in importing our products to Australia, to make this study possible."

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) creates and distributes innovative, easy-to-use and easy-to-understand products to serve the Canadian cannabis market. HEXO Corp. and Molson Coors Canada (MCC), the Canadian business unit of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) (TSX: TPX) recently announced that they have closed the transaction announced on August 1, 2018, to form a joint venture to pursue opportunities to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market following legalization. The joint venture, Truss, will be led by former Molson Coors executive, Brett Vye, in the role of Chief Executive Officer. Vye will report to the Truss board of directors consisting of three members appointed by MCC and two members appointed by HEXO. "With the backing of two partners with deep Canadian roots, proven success, and market-leading experience in the respective beverage and cannabis industries in Canada, Truss will hit the ground running," said Brett Vye, Chief Executive Officer at Truss. "When consumable cannabis is legalized in Canada, Truss will be ready to make its mark as a responsible leader in providing high-quality beverages for the Canadian consumer. Why "Truss"? We are joining together the extensive experience and excellent practices of each partner to build a powerful foundation for the future."

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF) (CSE: HARV) is one of the first consistently profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest's complete vertical solution includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. recently announced the opening of its 9th medical marijuana dispensary in the third largest U.S. cannabis market: Arizona. The new Harvest retail, located at 13631 North 59th, Glendale, is now serving patients. Since 2013, Harvest's Arizona dispensaries have won numerous awards for the best medical marijuana dispensary, as well as for its proprietary medicinal cannabis products and strains. The new Glendale location will serve patients and caregivers with valid Arizona medical marijuana cards, offering the highest quality state-approved and lab-tested products, including vape products, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, flower, edibles such as infused food or beverages, patches, CBD and more. Harvest's trained staff will be onsite to answer patient questions about the various cannabis product treatment options. As one of the largest vertically integrated, multi-state operators in the U.S., Harvest currently holds licenses for 86 dispensaries, 23 cultivation facilities, and 22 processing facilities across the country. "Arizona is one of the largest medical marijuana markets in the U.S., and we are thrilled to continue our momentum building and operating award-winning dispensaries right here at home," said Harvest Founder and CEO Steve White. "As the largest operator in our home state, we hold ourselves to the highest patient, product, staff and operating standards. We look forward to continuing working with legislators and law enforcement to help lead sensible policies that protect patients' rights, brings access to life-changing medicine and benefits communities as Arizona's medical marijuana program matures into one of the premiere medical markets in the world."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Chineseinvestors.com Inc. financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated three thousand five hundred dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com