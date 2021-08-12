Medical Gloves Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 18.56 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global medical glove market report.

The medical glove market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.64% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. In terms of unit shipment, 178 billion medical gloves were shipped in 2020 and is expected to reach 468 billion by 2026.

2. COVID-19 impacted the medical glove market positively, the demand skyrocketed in the market. Many vendors are already filled with the orders for 2020, and 2021. The vendors are working with full capacity continuously to supply the orders.

3. Nitrile medical gloves dominated the market by the material type. Due to COVID-19 pandemic there was increased demand for the Nitrile medical gloves as it was largely consumed in the healthcare segment.

4. Powder free medical gloves segment dominated the market. This is due to the restriction of using the powdered medical gloves in the market. This made people to shift towards the usage of the powder free medical gloves. The powder free glove segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 11.86% in the market

5. Examination medical gloves dominated the market in the application segment. However surgical medical glove is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.24% in the market. The pandemic further increased the usage of the examination glove across the globe and demand increased largely in the market.

6. Hospital's dominated end-user segment the market. Large volume of gloves was consumed in the hospitals for examining the COVID-19 patients.

7. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue and Europe dominated in terms of consumption of medical gloves. The APAC is expected to grow at a faster rate in terms of revenue with a CAGR of 13.35% in the market, due to the large population and increasing COVID-19 cases has increased the consumptions of medical gloves in the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by category, application, end-user, material, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 60 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-gloves-market

Medical Gloves Market – Segmentation

By material, the global medical nitrile gloves market dominates with 54.59% of the market share and is primarily due to its increased usage in medical applications. Nitrile glove offers a key advantage over latex as some people suffer from latex sensitivity, resulting in latex allergy and other skin problems.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for the examination glove a hundred times more than the normal demand in the industry at about 82.32%. A lot of surgeries were also delayed, and this caused slow growth in the surgical gloves market.

The hospital's segment accounted for more than half of the shares because hospitals are the primary contact for people's health issues. In addition, hospitals are the preferred place to undergo surgeries as they are equipped with the required technology, and skilled professionals handle complex cases.

Medical Gloves Market by Category

Powder Free

Powdered

Medical Gloves Market by Application

Examination

Surgical

Medical Gloves Market by Material

Nitrile

Latex

Vinyl

Neoprene

Others

Medical Gloves Market by End-User

Hospital

Diagnostic Labs

ASCs

Clinics

Others

Medical Gloves Market – Dynamics

Many manufacturers are moving quickly away from the powdered gloves to powder-free gloves, low protein latex gloves or synthetic gloves. Latex is causing potentially severe allergic reactions in healthcare workers and patients, so many patients are shifting from latex to alternative sources, which has dramatically reduced allergic reactions in surgical gloves. Most healthcare providers still experience allergic reactions on hands and wrists, primarily from irritant contact dermatitis, a non-immunologic response to an irritant or skin damage. Vendors have come up with solutions to reduce latex allergies by lowering the protein content in gloves which helps reduce both patient complications associated with powdered gloves and the incidence of asthma and latex allergy in health care providers. New powder-free gloves have been leached to protein levels less than 50μg/g the level of sensitization is above 100μg/g.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Introduction of Biodegradable Gloves

Growing Demand for Non-Medical Powdered Gloves

Increasing Number of Surgeries

Availability of Innovative Medical Gloves

Medical Gloves Market – Geography

In 2020, North America accounted for 34.34% of the global medical glove market. The number of surgeries performed in North America is increasing due to the developed healthcare infrastructure and proportionate rise in the geriatric population, demanding many surgeries. This has drastically increased the patient pool, requiring effective treatment and surgical procedures. This is expected to propel market growth. In addition, benefits such as no cut or incision on body parts, less or no blood loss, enhanced patient care, and overall improved patient experience associated with non-invasive surgical procedures are expected to further spur the market growth over the next few years. Moreover, the chances of HAIs are minimal with these surgeries. This has increased the demand for non-invasive surgical procedures. Furthermore, technological advances such as robotic assistance during surgery help physicians handle complex surgeries and reduce risks and increase success rates.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-gloves-market

Medical Gloves Market by Geography

Europe

Germany



Italy



France



UK



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

North America

United States



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia



Chile

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



Iran

Major Vendors

Top Glove

Ansell

Kossan Rubber Industries

Hartalega Holdings

Supermax

Mercator

Other Prominent Vendors

Indoplas

Tan Sin Lian Industries

Innovative Gloves

Happy Hand Glove

Phoenix Rubber

Hycare

Meditech Gloves

I-Care

Spenser Glove Manufacturing

Glove Resources

UG Healthcare

Quality Latex Products

Bergamot

B.Braun Melsungen

A1 Glove

Acteon

Adventa Health

Akzenta International

AlboLand

Asid Bonz

Berner International

Body Products

BSN Medical

Ceabis

Cardinal Health

Didactic

Demophorious Healthcare

Elcya

Erener Medikal

Franz Mensch

Gemma

Hepro.us

Hum GmbH

Hygeco

Intco Medical

International Biomedical

Kaltek

Kanam

Leboo

Low Derma

Medadv

Medibase

Molnlycke Health Care

MRK Healthcare

Neomedic

Pidegree Industrial

Polyco Healthline

RFB Latex

Riverstone Holdings

Robinson Healthcare

Shield Scientific

Smart Glove

Sri Trang Agro Industry

Symperit

Troge Medical

Unigloves

Winmed Group

WRP Asia Pacific

Wujiang Evergreen

YTY Group

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence