Medical Endoscopes Market Size to Surpass USD US$ 22.46 Billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% | Business Market Insights

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from Business Market Insights, As per the latest market research by Business Market Insights (BMI), the research report "Medical Endoscopes Market Size and Forecast expand from US$ 14.49 Billion in 2024 to US$ 22.46 Billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 6.5% over the 2025–2031 period." forecasts how the market is set to surge 55.1% by 2031 as technological advancements reshapes global medical endoscopes ecosystems. The report highlights that improvements in the design and features of endoscopes have significantly enhanced their usefulness in medical care.

Technology is increasingly influencing the medical endoscopes market. The enhancement of endoscopic imaging with artificial intelligence (AI)-based functionalities, including real-time enhancement, automated detection, and decision support, will change clinical work flow by increase diagnostic performance, enhancing procedural efficiency, and making high quality care more effective and reduce variability. This signifies a large shift in healthcare, where introducing smart technologies provide ever-expanding opportunities to improve timely and effective diagnosis and treatment minimally invasively.

Overview of report findings

1. Market Growth

The Medical Endoscopes Market is projected to grow from US$ 14,487.23 million in 2024 to US$ 22,467.07 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2025 and 2031.

Rising prevalence of chronic disease, technological advancement, increased adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and regulatory clearances are key factors propelling market growth. With an increase in widespread recalls and the overall prices for advanced medical endoscopes is expected to hinder market growth.

2. Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Minimally invasive procedures are an important factor driving the growth of the medical endoscopes market. Patients and healthcare providers in the medical sector are actively pursuing treatment options with improved patient-oriented outcomes, which typically entail a faster recovery time, less pain and complication, and little-to-no scarring. Endoscopic techniques reportedly provide a viable solution for these demands and are gaining prominence in the diagnostic and surgical settings. Endoscopic techniques utilize medical endoscopes in the compliance of gastrointestinal, urological, ENT and gynecologic procedures. Medical endoscopes gained traction due to their precision and safety approach. The outpatient settings and ambulatory surgical care centers recognize the demand for medical endoscopes due to turnaround and cost effectiveness. As healthcare systems place increased attention on doing what works best for their patients while keeping their patient stays lower, endoscopy has become an evolving form of clinical practice.

3. Government and Institutional Support for Early Diagnosis

The growing trend of government-run health programs and institutional programs around early disease diagnosis has greatly impacted the uptake of endoscopes. National screening initiatives around cancers such as colorectal, gastric, or esophageal cancers, are driving the demand for endoscopy for routine procedures. More public health policies are noticing the importance of early diagnosis in being able to manage treatment costs down the road and improve survival rates. Therefore, hospitals and clinics are increasingly being encouraged or even paid to purchase equipment and training in endoscopy. In many countries, especially regions of Asia and Europe, government programs and insurance were making these procedures easily adoptable by the institutions. This overall institutional move towards prevention care is helping expand the use of medical endoscopes in public and private medical institutions.

4. Geographic Insights

North America holds the largest share of the medical endoscopes market, as a result of developed healthcare infrastructure, high levels of minimally-invasive procedures, as well as the abundance of major medical device manufacturers. In addition, jurisdictions such as the U.S and Canada offer reimbursement policies which fuel endoscopy technology adoption. North America will continue to thrive from ongoing technology innovations.

Europe is, and will continue to be, the second largest market for medical endoscopes, it has an aging population, screening programs mandated by the government and increased adoption of endoscopy into multiple specialties. Key markets include Germany, France, and the UK.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region, largely due to increasing population access to healthcare systems, increasing awareness around preventive care, and increased investment in hospital infrastructure. Rapid growth in endoscope uptake across both public and private healthcare systems has been largely experienced by countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the market is segmented into rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, capsule endoscopes, ultrasound endoscope, robot-assisted endoscopes. The flexible endoscopes segmented dominated the market in 2024.

Based on usability, the market is segmented into reusable endoscopes and disposable endoscopes. The reusable endoscopes segmented dominated the market in 2024.

Based on application, the market is segmented into gastrointestinal endoscopy, laparoscopy, gynecology endoscopy, arthroscopy, uroscopy, bronchoscopy, ENT endoscopy, neuroendoscopy and others. The gastrointestinal endoscopy segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy & Development

Key Players: The Medical Endoscopes Market is populated by several key players, each contributing to its growth and innovation. Some prominent players are:

Olympus Corporation Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Boston Scientific Karl Storz SE & Co. KG Stryker Corporation B. Braun SE HOYA Corporation Ambu Johnson & Johnson Medtronic.

Trending Topics: Disposable Endoscope, Endoscopy Equipment, Endoscopy Guidewire, Laparoscopic Devices

Global Headlines

"Olympus Announces FDA Clearance of Its Most Advanced Imaging Endoscopes – On May 28, 2025 , Olympus Corporation, an American multinational medical technology company, announced the FDA 510(k) clearance of its EZ1500 series endoscopes featuring Extended Depth of Field (EDOF) technology."

, Olympus Corporation, an American multinational medical technology company, announced the FDA 510(k) clearance of its EZ1500 series endoscopes featuring Extended Depth of Field (EDOF) technology." "FUJIFILM Launches New 800 Series ELUXEO® Endoscopes – In November 2024 , Radon Medical Imaging, a medical endoscopes maintenance and repair services company, announced it has acquired Alpha Imaging, one of the largest distributors and servicers of medical endoscopes in the eastern region of the U.S.

Conclusion

The medical endoscopes market is set for consistent advancement in the coming years. Growth is supported by rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, increasing focus on early disease detection, and rapid innovation in imaging technologies. Emerging trends—such as AI-assisted diagnostics, integration with surgical robotics, and multifunctional endoscopic tools—are shaping the future of clinical workflows. However, challenges like high equipment costs, limited access in lower-income regions, and strict sterilization and regulatory standards may slow broader adoption.

Even so, leading players such as Olympus, Karl Storz, Fujifilm, and Boston Scientific continue to invest in innovation, partnerships, and market expansion. Alongside improving healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives worldwide, these efforts will keep driving the medical endoscopes market forward.

