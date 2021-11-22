Medical Cameras and Microscopes Market to expand at CAGR of 4%, Changing Population Demographics and Rise in Prevalence of Diseases to Drive the Global Market, Says TMR

Advancements in imaging technologies, along with augmented spending on R&D activities to boost market growth. High prevalence of neurological conditions to make neurosurgery a lucrative end-use sector.

The North America medical cameras and microscopes market is expected to be driven by a highly structured healthcare industry and growing elderly population

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical cameras and microscopes market is expected to be driven by rise in prevalence of diseases, changes in population demographics, and desire for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS).

In 2018, North America accounted for a considerable share of the global medical cameras & microscopes market. The domination of these two regions can be ascribed to the rising prevalence of various chronic illnesses, as well as breakthroughs achieved in medical camera and microscope technology. From 2019 to 2027, the Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the rapidly growing regions in the global medical cameras & microscopes market. Increasing disposable income, more understanding about the product, and other factors are likely to propel the market in the region.

The global medical cameras and microscopes market was valued at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2018 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Market Report

Optical Microscopy Sector to Drive Demand for Medical Cameras and Microscopes

The number of applications for optical microscopy has increased dramatically in the past few years. Optical microscopy has uses in a wide range of disciplines of science as well as industry, including microbiology, microelectronics, nanophysics, and biotechnology to name a few. Microscopy is commonly used in therapeutic settings as well. The rise in popularity of minimally invasive medical treatments has led to an increase in the number of microsurgeries done with the use of a sophisticated magnifying lens. As a result, there has been a surge in demand for high precision magnifying devices. In few areas, highly precise magnifying devices are the most useful. Dentistry, neurosurgery, ENT surgery, and other procedures are fiends where it is used widely. In addition, the growing population of the elderly people and the prevalence of diseases have fueled interest in clinical cameras for treatment and analysis.

Ability to Produce High-resolution Pictures to Drive Demand for Surgical Microscope Cameras

Surgical microscope cameras are likely to lead the global medical cameras and microscopes market, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. In order to acquire high-resolution live pictures, surgical microscope cameras are employed. These cameras make the process of imaging simpler from capturing to processing, which is a key element in the expansion of the global medical cameras & microscopes market.

Medical Cameras and Microscopes Market: Growth Drivers

Neurosurgery industry is likely to dominate the global medical cameras and microscopes market. This can be attributed to the rising incidence of neurological diseases that necessitate repeated hospitalizations, such as paralysis, comas, brain tumors, and Parkinson's disease.

The geriatric population is expected to suffer from a variety of chronic illnesses across the world. Today, three out of every four Americans aged 65 years and above deal with health issues such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, growth of malignant tumors, or chronic respiratory diseases.

Medical Cameras and Microscopes Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Nikon Corporation

Haag-Streit Holding

Topcon Corporation

Stryker Corporation.

Medical Cameras and Microscopes Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Endoscopy Cameras

Dermatology Cameras

Ophthalmology Cameras

Dental Cameras

Surgical Microscope Cameras

Pathology Microscope Cameras

Applications

Ophthalmology

ENT

Neurosurgery

End Users

Hospital Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Offices

