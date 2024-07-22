MediaGo's New Upgraded SmartBid Mode Helps Advertisers Significantly Increase Conversions

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, the deep learning-based intelligent advertising platform, announced today that it has comprehensively upgraded its SmartBid product. Introducing the Maximum (Max) Conversion bidding mode, the new upgrade aims to maximize the number of conversions for advertising campaigns while ensuring cost control, and maximizing advertising effectiveness.

With the broad landscape of the open web, finding high-quality users is not easy due to uncertain traffic quality. To help advertisers achieve higher ROI, quickly locate users, complete conversions and generate revenue, MediaGo's Max Conversion bidding mode utilizes a deep neural network (DNN) with over one billion parameters. It analyzes user interactions with ads—such as clicks, views, and payments—in real-time, identifying signals highly related to ad conversions. These signals are then matched with the characteristics of the ads and products, helping advertisers target users with high conversion potential, significantly improving conversion efficiency and scale.

While analyzing user ad interactions, the Max Conversion bidding mode's algorithm simultaneously performs real-time analysis of multidimensional data from advertisers, including budgets, cumulative spending and conversion conditions. This comprehensive analysis informs the final bid, further enhancing user conversion efficiency.

Effectively controlling costs is also crucial while achieving the maximum number of conversions. To achieve this, MediaGo has innovatively introduced the Target Cost Per Action (TCPA) metric to the Max Conversion bidding mode as a secondary constraint of each bid, ensuring ad campaigns can achieve a larger number of conversions while maintaining stable costs, and thereby maximizing advertiser revenue.

Since the launch, nearly half of advertisers on the MediaGo platform have used the Max Conversion bidding mode and are seeing noteworthy results. Peak Performance Advertising, a lead generation advertiser, saw a 280% increase in conversions within a month after using the Max CV bidding strategy, while the actual cost per action (CPA) remained within the target CPA. In addition to Peak Performance Advertising, several other advertising campaigns using the Max Conversion bidding mode had a significant increase in conversion volume while maintaining stable CPA.

"MediaGo believes that all advertisers should have simple and effective technology to help improve their advertising performance, and the Max Conversion bidding mode is designed to meet this purpose," said Rena Ren, Americas Regional Director of MediaGo. "We believe that through continuous upgrades to the SmartBid product, MediaGo can help more advertisers gain an advantage in the competitive market."

About MediaGo

MediaGo is an intelligent advertising platform. Based on deep learning algorithms, MediaGo empowers businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operational centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.