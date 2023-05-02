Mediacube Releases New 'YouTube Creator Payout Report' Showing Over 75 Percent Growth in YouTube Shorts Earnings in March 2023

Record $7.3 million in overall payouts to creators in March 2023

New benchmark report analyzes 1Q 2023 YouTube advertising and bonus income trends based on 3,000 creators and 25 billion views per month

More YouTube creators are embracing YouTube Shorts to diversify content and income as US government enacted TikTok restrictions loom

NICOSIA, Cyprus and NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediacube , a global provider of specialized fintech solutions and services designed for the specific needs of YouTube and Facebook content creators, today announced the release of a new 'YouTube Creator Payout Report', showing record growth in March for both overall creator earnings and YouTube Shorts payouts. Based on internal data of 3,000 creators, 25 billion views per month and over $70 million USD of earnings, the report showcases trends and analyses for the first quarter of 2023.

Through its pioneering MCPay fintech solution, Mediacube analyzed data spanning payment methods and income preferences, owned and borrowed funds, and a deeper dive into YouTube Shorts performance.

Overall, payouts for Mediacube creators reached $19.8 million over the first quarter of the year, with a record $7.8 million generated in March alone. Further analysis reveals creators electing to take payouts via cryptocurrency grew over 30 percent to $4.84 million. With recent uncertainty in the banking market, alternative payment methods, via crypto or e-wallets, continue to be embraced by creators around the world.

In January, YouTube changed its monetization policies for Shorts, creating a new audience and revenue stream for creators. This change resulted in over 54 percent growth and 75 percent growth in Shorts earnings in January and March 2023 respectively. Additionally, the sheer number of creators participating in the new monetization is skyrocketing. That said, the competition is also resulting in lower RPMs (revenue per 1,000 video views or Revenue Per Mille), between $0.01 - $0.02, so creators should factor that into their overall plans.

"Between the recent changes in YouTube's monetization policies for Shorts and the uncertainty around TikTok's future in the US, content creators are positioned to take advantage of a uniquely opportune moment in a market that is already valued over $100 billion," said Michael Bychanok, Founder & CEO of Mediacube. "Whether it be daily payments, advances or alternative payment methods, creators have options that allow them to both grow and earn more money - it just comes down to choosing the right partner paired with the right content strategy as the industry evolves."

To review the entire YouTube Creator Payout Report, please visit https://invest.mediacube.io/tpost/iropj52hm1-youtube-creator-payout-report .

About Mediacube

Mediacube provides specialized fintech solutions and services designed for the specific needs of YouTube and Facebook content creators, worldwide. Its flagship solution, MCPay, offers a convenient ecosystem that allows creators to effectively manage their income with more than ten withdrawal methods along with access to advance payments, the ability to work with cryptocurrencies through Mediacube's licensed partners, and much more - all while empowering creators to maintain ownership of their content. Over the past year, more than 3,000 partners have entrusted Mediacube with more than $70,000,000 of their income. For more, visit https://www.mediacube.io/ .

Contact: Irene Kaz

irika@mediacube.io

+48572309791

SOURCE Mediacube