Media from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau Looking at Shandong: Showcasing Innovative Vitality and Feeling Exciting Power

JINAN, China, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On November 27th, the themed interview activity "Walking in Shandong, Understanding China -2023 Guangdong Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area Mainstream Media Shandong Tour" hosted by the Information Office of the Shandong Provincial People's Government was launched in Jinan. 12 media reporters from the Greater Bay Area will delve into the hinterland of Shandong, immersing themselves in the high-quality development environment and surging momentum of Shandong.

In Gaoqing County, Zibo City, the interview team walked into Heilizhai Town. This place is bordered by the Yellow River to the west and the Xiaoqing River to the south, with abundant water resources and mainly sandy soil. Planting spinach has unique natural conditions. After years of development, the spinach planting base in Heilizhai Town now covers over 30000 acres, with 8500 greenhouses and a daily output of over 200000 kilograms, with an annual output value of 700 million yuan.

In Linyi City, the interview team learned that there is a complete industrial system here, covering 37 out of 41 major categories. The number of industrial enterprises above designated size ranks third in Shandong Province, and the private economy is active. The atmosphere of mass entrepreneurship and innovation is exceptionally strong. At the same time, the unique strategic position, distinctive resource endowments, and the advantages of commercial logistics in the world all provide unlimited possibilities for the future industrial development of Linyi.

In 2022, Linyi Mall achieved a market transaction volume of 571 billion yuan and a total logistics volume of 860.9 billion yuan, which were 2.7 times and 2.5 times higher than in 2013, respectively. Linyi is still the largest e-commerce park in northern China, with 52 e-commerce parks and 210000 online merchants. Its annual transaction volume ranks first among prefecture level cities in China. On the "Double 11" of 2023, Linyi's online retail sales reached 5.42 billion yuan, ranking third in Shandong Province, with a year-on-year increase of 58.0%. Linyi City has a strong industrial foundation, developed commercial logistics, and active foreign trade. Next, with the accelerated construction of modern logistics cities, a new highland of commercial logistics is accelerating its rise, injecting new momentum into the construction of Linyi as a modern and strong city.