MedHub Appoints Prof. Rafael Beyar, Co-Founder of Cordinus Vascular Robotics, to its Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHub Ltd, a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of AI powered technologies that aid in the diagnosis of cardiac disease, announced today the appointment of Prof. Rafael Beyar as the Chairman of the company's Board of Directors.

As MedHub continues to execute on its go-to-market strategy, the company is further expanding its capabilities and expertise with the appointment of Prof. Rafael Beyar, a seasoned medical device and robotics entrepreneur with a proven track record of helping small and medium sized companies gain a leading market position.

"We are thrilled to have a leading industry expert, with Prof. Beyar's extensive medical device development expertise, join our Board of Directors," said Or Baruch El, Chief Executive Officer of MedHub. "Prof. Beyar is a distinguished cardiologist and medical-device entrepreneur known worldwide for his ceaseless innovations and stewardship of successful med-tech companies. His insights will be instrumental as we roll-out our marketing program and invest in collaboration opportunities".



Prof. Rafael (Rafi) Beyar is a former director of Rambam Health Care Campus, a clinical interventional cardiologist, and a Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Engineering at the Technion. Prof. Beyar earned his MD from Tel Aviv University (1977), DSc in Biomedical Engineering from the Technion (1983), and Master of Public Health degree from the Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University (2008). Prof. Beyar trained at Johns Hopkins Cardiology Department where he held a visiting Professor appointment. Beyar served as Dean of the Technion's Ruth & Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine (1999–2005) – it was under his leadership that Professors Avram Hershko and Aaron Ciechanover were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2004.

Prof. Beyar has co-founded two immensely successful companies: InStent, which was acquired by Medtronic for $200M (1996), and NaviCath (later Corindus), a Technion Incubator Company (2002) that was the first-in-the-world to introduce robotic coronary intervention. Corindus was acquired by Siemens Healthineers for $1.1B in 2019. In 1996 he founded and continues to co-chair, together with Professor Chaim Lotan, the international meeting "Innovation in Cardiovascular Interventions (ICI)"

About MedHub

MedHub has developed the world's most efficient and user-friendly image-based FFR system, built on revolutionary AI technology. MedHub's vision is to simplify and streamline cardiac catheterization by eliminating costly, invasive supplementary procedures and replacing them with image-based software. The company's software platform allows for more accurate and better patient care, thereby accelerating the global transition from conventional to personalized medicine. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, MedHub is currently partnering with multiple sites on its pilot program.

Contacts

MedHub

Or Baruch El, CEO Or@medhub-ai.com

David Goldman, COO David@medhub-ai.com

www.MedHub-AI.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091894/MedHub_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.MedHub-AI.com



SOURCE MedHub