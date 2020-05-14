Meckiss Probiotic Balanced Facial Cleanser was Officially Launched on Chinese e-commerce platform

"If you study our ingredient list, you will find that the prebiotic ingredients in Meckiss Probiotic Balanced Facial Cleanser are the same as those in many luxury skin care products," said Regina Hughes, Director of R&D Center. At the beginning of research and development, the team studied the ingredients of many big-name facial cleansers in the market, carefully observed their market influence and user feedback, and recruited volunteers of different skin types to carry out skin tests, use tests of various ingredients facial cleansers, and finally determined the current ingredient formula.

"In addition, our products are also suitable for sensitive skin, that is to say, for almost everyone." Each product of Meckiss needs to complete more than 500 product stability research tests, more than 1,000 product analysis tests, and tedious product packaging material tests and raw material finished product tests. The research center devotes 10% of its total income to product research and development, devotes itself to providing users with truly safe and effective skin care products, and continuously develops high-quality and high-efficiency products.

About Meckiss

Meckiss is a popular niche skin care brand in London. Adhering to the research and development concept of "ingredient first", it selects effective skin care ingredients and effectively protects skin of different skin types through advanced skin care technology and unique formula.

With the unswerving tenet of "Be your own queen, every woman deserves the most noble skin care courtesy", Meckiss is committed to bringing noble, beautiful and happy skin care experience to every beauty lover. Try to stimulate women's original skin beauty and cultivate elegant confidence from inside to outside.

