MDOTM Ltd Appoints Ex-Goldman Sachs and MSCI Executive Peter J. Zangari as Partner and Head of Americas to Expand Operations

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDOTM Ltd, the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for Banks, Insurance, Asset and Wealth Management companies, announces the appointment of former GSAM's risk and quantitative portfolio management executive and MSCI's Global Head of Research and Product Development, Peter J. Zangari, as Partner and Head of Americas. Based in New York, he will be responsible for accelerating the company's expansion with a key focus on the US market.

Peter J. Zangari (Partner & Head of Americas, MDOTM Ltd) & Tommaso Migliore (CEO & Co-Founder, MDOTM Ltd)

Zangari is an accomplished executive with over 25 years of experience. He held leadership positions in business management, research, investment management, and financial technology. He was the Global Head of Research and Product Development at MSCI and was a member of the firm's Executive Committee. In a prior role, he led the Analytics product line, which provides data, financial technology, and services to institutional investors worldwide to support risk and portfolio management.

Before MSCI, Zangari spent 13 years at GSAM, ending his tenure as Managing Director, Head of Risk, and a leadership team member for GSAM's Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) business. Zangari, who holds a Ph.D. in Economics with a specialisation in Applied Econometrics and Computational Statistics, produced some of the industry's most recognised work on measuring market and investment risk (e.g., Modern Investment Management, an equilibrium approach, 2003. RiskMetrics Technical Document, 1996).

MDOTM Ltd's AI technology, Sphere, enhances banking and asset management investment decisions with AI-driven insights and risk analysis. It uniquely enables mass customisation of portfolios at scale, along with automated, AI-generated commentary tailored to each individual portfolio, merging advanced technology with personalised investment management.

Tommaso Migliore, CEO & Co-Founder of MDOTM Ltd, commented:

I'm thrilled to welcome Peter to MDOTM. His unparalleled expertise in investment management and financial technology, honed through years as a leader in technical and managerial roles, will be instrumental in leading our expansion in the US. Peter's vision aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionise asset and wealth management through AI-driven solutions.

Peter J. Zangari, Partner and Head of Americas of MDOTM Ltd, commented:

I am very excited to be joining MDOTM, especially at a time when we are witnessing a structural change in the way investment professionals conduct research, build portfolios, interpret investment performance and deliver value to their clients. It's a first-class team with a tremendous opportunity.

About MDOTM Ltd

Founded in London, MDOTM Ltd is a strategic partner of numerous institutional counterparts to integrate Analytical and Generative AI into their investment processes and develop new solutions such as discretionary mandates, funds, and certificates. Selected by Google and recognised as one of the best AI companies, it has raised over $10 million from institutional investors and finance professionals, making it one of the world's largest firms specialising in Artificial Intelligence for investments. For more information, visit www.mdotm.ai

