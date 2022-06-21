mdgroup Proudly Sponsors Gladiator Project Spring Classic Golf Fundraiser to Raise Awareness and Hope for Brain Cancer Research and Support

DURHAM, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mdgroup, the global digital and patient servicing company pioneering a patient-first approach to clinical research, is proud to sponsor brain cancer research and patient support group, Gladiator Project, with its upcoming Spring Classic golf tournament in the USA. Taking place in New Jersey on June 27 at the Plainfield Country Club in Edison, the sporting event will attract audiences from the patient advocacy community, as well as the research industry, including mdgroup Chief Operating Officer, LaQuinta Jernigan.

Gladiator Project is a uniquely personalised advocacy forum, launched by US/Tennessee father-of-two, Eric South, who was diagnosed with a grade IV Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) brain tumor in February 2021. Eric founded Gladiator Project with his wife Leslie to help connect brain cancer patients and their families with the support they need to take part in clinical studies that may bring about new treatments, along with fundraising for research to find a cure.

GBM is a very aggressive form of brain cancer with currently no cure. The speed and spread are rapid, so diagnosis is often too late, with chances for survival low. Average life expectancy for GBM patients who undergo treatment is 12-15 months and only four months for those with no treatment. In the US, GBM has made headlines with the passing of well-known political figures, including Beau Biden, son of President Joe Biden. To mark this, the U.S. Senate have designated the third Wednesday in July as Glioblastoma Awareness Day, bringing much-needed attention to the disease.

mdgroup joined forces with Eric at the start of the year, on the company's clinical research/podcast series mdtalks, to understand from his perspective, as patient and advocate, the clinical trial journey – from receiving diagnosis, to finding a clinical trial to enrol in, to the challenges and difficulties during participation. Through this shared commitment to patient advocacy, mdgroup champions more patient-centric trials and advocates to make clinical research more widely understood and accessible to all.

"We are thrilled to have mdgroup as a sponsor for the Gladiator Project Spring Classic. mdgroup continues to amplify the patient voice, striving to improve access to and participation in clinical trials. This focus is important to me personally as a participant in multiple clinical trials, and it is aligned with the mission of Gladiator Project to fund research and patient support in an effort to find a cure for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). The support from mdgroup has been invaluable in bringing awareness to Gladiator Project and our mission."

"With Gladiator Project, Eric has created a lasting legacy – and mdgroup is honored to play a small part in sponsoring their mission to spark valued conversations about the personal stories that matter most.

"Sport has power to connect audiences with the real people and families behind the statistics of a disease, to share experience and empathy, raise awareness, and ultimately drive action.

"It's only by understanding these stories that the research community can design and develop treatments and interventions that tackle unmet need and provide crucial and meaningful outcomes. We all know that without patients, there are no clinical trials and therefore no new drug products, so ensuring studies are easier to access, and to stick with, is a win-win.

"Eric aims to foster new collaborations that can support by bringing people affected by brain cancer together. This includes patients, caregivers, advocates, researchers and anyone whose life is impacted. We applaud and support this approach wholeheartedly."

Gladiator Project's Spring Classic Golf Tournament will take place on Monday June 27, 2022, at the Plainfield Country Club in Edison, New Jersey, ranked 75th in the 2021-22 Golf Digest's list of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses. Entry is $3,000 for a four-person team, including lunch buffet, cocktail reception, a premium swag bag and much more.

To register for the event and find out more, visit www.gladiatorproject.org

About mdgroup

mdgroup are on a mission to deliver remarkable technologies and experiences for patients taking part in site-based and decentralised clinical trials. They support all sizes of pharma and biotech to attract, engage, maintain and support patient participation in healthcare research around the world, all underpinned by our latest innovations in healthcare technologies. Let's make your next study remarkable. Contact us now to discuss how. Find out more at mdgroup.com

About the Gladiator Project

Gladiator Project, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, was founded in 2021 by Eric and Leslie South. Eric was diagnosed with a grade IV Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) brain tumor in February 2021. Currently there is no known cure for GBM.

After successful surgery in Nashville, Eric was fortunate enough to be accepted into a clinical trial involving a combination of radiation and chemotherapy with the Oncology Team at the Brain and Spine Center at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas. The clinical trial aligns specifically with the genetic markers of Eric's tumor, allowing for a more customized, cutting-edge approach to treatment. Eric went into his trial fighting like a gladiator and came out inspired to help others do the same. After a recurrence in 2022, Eric had a second surgery as part of a customized vaccine clinical trial at the University of California Los Angeles, and he continues to undergo treatment with UCLA.

Eric's passion is helping others, particularly by connecting amazing people with other amazing people. That's what Gladiator Project is all about: connecting brain cancer patients and their families with the support they need to fight and fundraising for research to find a cure.

Find out more at https://www.gladiatorproject.org/ or follow @gladiatorprojecttn on Instagram.

