McGuireWoods Bolsters Global Finance Practice With Partners Lee Cullinane and Marc Naidoo

Cullinane to Lead Firm's EMEA Finance Team From London

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McGuireWoods is expanding its formidable global banking and finance capabilities with the arrival of London partners Lee Cullinane, who will lead the firm's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) finance group, and Marc Naidoo.

Cullinane and Naidoo bring significant experience representing leading banks and other clients in cross-border and emerging markets transactions. They join McGuireWoods London from White & Case, where Cullinane formerly led the EMEA bank finance group.

Cullinane represents lenders and private equity groups in financings, acquisitions and restructurings. His cross-border work includes deals that combine European financing elements with high-yield and U.S. institutional debt. Chambers UK noted that Cullinane is "well regarded for his leveraged finance expertise."

"Lee's experience, leadership and in-depth knowledge of EMEA markets will enable us to replicate the success McGuireWoods has achieved in the U.S. as a leading firm for debt finance deal work," said Raj Natarajan, chair of McGuireWoods' Debt Finance Department. "Marc's background in project development and emerging markets finance will diversify our practice, making us even stronger."

Naidoo focuses on emerging markets, with a particular emphasis on Africa and sustainable finance. He worked at the African Development Bank as a private sector consultant, representing the bank in financing transactions across Africa in multiple industry sectors. Naidoo was a founding member of Standard Chartered Bank's sustainable finance team in London, which Euromoney recently named Africa's best bank for sustainable finance in its 2019 Awards for Excellence.

"Lee and Marc are highly respected in the EMEA market and beyond for their ability to guide clients through sophisticated financing deals," added Daniel Peyton, managing partner of the London office. "They are tremendous additions to our client service capabilities in London and throughout McGuireWoods and demonstrate the firm's commitment to growing the London office."

McGuireWoods has one of the largest finance practices in the U.S. and an accomplished debt finance team in London. With lawyers in key financial hubs such as London, New York, Atlanta, Charlotte, San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles, the firm has handled domestic and cross-border commitments exceeding $100 billion in each of the past eight years. McGuireWoods represents each of the top 10 U.S. banks ranked by assets.

"McGuireWoods has an elite debt finance practice and the ability to deliver comprehensive services to banking and financial services clients wherever they arise," Cullinane said. "I look forward to helping the firm grow its EMEA finance group and build on its reputation for excellence."

"McGuireWoods' debt finance practice is well known in the U.S. for consistently ranking in the top tier, and I am eager to help establish the firm as a leader in EMEA work, as well," Naidoo added.

McGuireWoods ranked No. 2 for deal count and No. 4 in proceeds for advising lenders in global and U.S. syndicated loans in the first half of 2019 in league tables published by Refinitiv. McGuireWoods was named 2019's "Law Firm of the Year" for banking and finance law in U.S. News-Best Lawyers' "Best Law Firms." In addition, Law360 named the firm a "Banking Practice Group of the Year" for advising national banks in multibillion-dollar financings and deals, winning high-stakes appeals and representing financial institutions in other matters.

McGuireWoods London LLP operates in affiliation with McGuireWoods LLP, a limited liability partnership registered in the United States, as part of a closely integrated international legal practice. McGuireWoods LLP is a leading international law firm with more than 1,100 lawyers in 21 offices worldwide. It ranks as the top firm in the business of law in Financial Times' prestigious North America Innovative Lawyers report. The firm has been recognized 13 times on BTI Consulting's "Client Service A-Team" — elite firms singled out for client service excellence based on unprompted feedback from clients in major companies. Its full-service public affairs arm, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC, offers infrastructure and economic development, strategic communications and grassroots advocacy, and government relations solutions. For more information, visit www.mcguirewoods.com.

