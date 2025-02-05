MCF acted as Financial Advisor to UPM on the acquisition of Metamark

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Raflatac, a global supplier of innovative and sustainable self-adhesive paper and film products, has acquired Metamark, a leading manufacturer and distributor of graphics solutions, from Primary Capital and management. This acquisition will accelerate UPM Raflatac's growth in the graphics business.

MCF advised UPM on this transaction, leveraging its expertise in executing successful cross-border deals.

The Deal

UPM has made a strategic decision to pursue global growth in graphics, both organically and through M&A. UPM Raflatac's existing graphics business, complemented by Metamark, will strengthen its overall competitiveness, creating synergies that position UPM Raflatac as a significant player in the fast-growing, high value-added graphics segment.

For Metamark, UPM offers the benefits of scale, resources, and a global presence, accelerating their shared vision for the graphics and allied markets.

The Target

Metamark, founded in 1992, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of graphics solutions. Its product portfolio includes high-quality self-adhesive color films, print films for large-format color printing, laminates, and wrapping films for various applications. The company employs approximately 185 people and operates a manufacturing site in Lancaster, UK. Metamark generates an annual turnover of around GBP 65 million.

About UPM

UPM provides renewable and responsible solutions, innovating for a future beyond fossil-based materials across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, and UPM Plywood. The company employs 16,600 people worldwide and generates annual sales of approximately EUR 10.5 billion. UPM is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

UPM Raflatac offers high-quality self-adhesive paper and film products, including label materials, graphics solutions, and removable self-adhesive products. The company operates 13 manufacturing sites and delivers innovative, sustainable products through its global network of distribution terminals. UPM Raflatac employs approximately 3,300 people and recorded sales of nearly EUR 1.5 billion in 2023.

Deal Team

Ian Henderson (Partner) henderson@mcfcorpfin.com

Ish Alg (Director)

Axel Freudenthal (Associate)

Filip Jägerroos (Associate)

Press contact:

Suzannah Burton, Director Marketing, burton@mcfcorpfin.com

