MBWL International wins European Pensions "Technology Provider of the Year" Award

The European Pensions Awards recognise MBWL International

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MBWL International, the leading independent alternative to the big three consulting firms for global pensions and employee benefits advice, is pleased to announce that it has won "Technology Provider of the Year" at the European Pensions Awards. The goal of the awards is to honour investment firms, consultancies, and pension providers that have set the professional standards to best serve European pension funds and plan sponsors over the past year.

"We are delighted to receive this European Pensions' award recognising our innovative solutions for pension plans and sponsors," says Isabel Coles, Head of International Consulting at MBWL International. Marc Oliver Heine, MBWL Director, comments, "We believe it reflects the quality of our technology and the highest standards that our clients expect from MBWL."

John-Paul Augeri, Managing Director and Global EB Consulting Leader at Milliman, adds, "This is a significant achievement and more evidence of our position as the leading independent pensions and benefits firm globally. We say a sincere 'thank you' to our clients, and the terrific teams behind our outstanding global technology and consulting services."

The European Pensions judging panel praised MBWL, saying, "This entry displayed excellence and a clear knowledge and understanding of how the right use of technology can meet the pension market needs. A worthy winner!"

Additional information MBWL's Pension & Benefits Administration solutions is available at https://mbwl-int.com/.

For more information on the 2021 European Pensions Awards, visit: https://www.europeanpensions.net/awards/.

About MBWL International

MBWL International are independent global experts who provide innovative, strategic retirement and benefits consulting for multinationals of all sizes, everywhere they do business. The joint venture between Milliman, Barnett Waddingham and Lurse brings together the experience and resources of these three businesses, comprising over 5,000 employees across more than 30 countries. With expertise in strategy, governance, actuarial and benefits consulting, M&A, administration, and employee engagement, MBWL provides seamless, consistent advice across organizations with a single point of accountability. No red tape, just results.

