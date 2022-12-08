MBWL International adds the Agfa-Gevaert Group as a global pensions and benefits client

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MBWL International, the leading independent alternative for global pensions and employee benefits advice, has announced it has added the Agfa-Gevaert Group ("Agfa") as a global actuarial and administration services client. Agfa is a global leader in imaging technology and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.

"We chose MBWL because of their independence, global quality and expertise, and cost effectiveness," says Bert Heylen, Group Treasurer at Agfa. "MBWL are proactive and very focused on our needs. They have outstanding experience managing global pension and benefits plans worldwide and identifying opportunities to improve financials for international companies like ours."

MBWL now provides actuarial, accounting and strategic pensions advice to Agfa globally. This includes local actuarial support around the world and global IFRS accounting support, as well as local plan administration services in Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. Since their appointment, MBWL has also provided additional services to Agfa, including significant M&A support and fresh perspectives on managing global benefits.

"We are thrilled to work with the Agfa-Gevaert Group," says John-Paul Augeri, Managing Director and Global EB Consulting Leader at Milliman. "Their leadership valued our fresh perspective and seasoned professionals globally." Isabel Coles, Head of International Consulting at MBWL, comments, "Our focus is to be true strategic partners, by providing first-class service and value worldwide that aligns with their business objectives, in a highly proactive way". Rajish Sagoenie, Managing Director of Milliman's Benelux EB business, adds, "We look forward to a long-standing relationship globally with Agfa."

About MBWL International

MBWL International are independent global experts who provide innovative, strategic retirement and benefits consulting for multinationals of all sizes, everywhere they do business. The joint venture between Milliman, Barnett Waddingham and Lurse brings together the experience and resources of these three businesses, comprising over 6,000 employees across more than 30 countries. With expertise in strategy, governance, actuarial and benefits consulting, M&A, administration, and employee engagement, MBWL provides seamless, consistent advice across organizations with a single point of accountability. No red tape, just results.

