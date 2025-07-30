MBAK Energy Solutions set to conquer the African continent with its first E-Taxi bikes in Nairobi, Kenya

SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and WILMINGTON, N.C., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The long awaited electric taxi bikes have finally reached MBAK's local partner CZM (Carbon Zero mobility) for assembly. This marks a key milestone for MBAK's expansion into the African market. Potential customers have already been contacting MBAK's sales office for purchase of 700 bikes for West Africa. Other African nations are following suit so that the company is now raising its forecast from 2000 to 10000 into 2026. This ambitious target underscores MBAK's commitment to providing sustainable transportation solutions across the region and highlights the significant potential of the African market for electric vehicles. The successful launch in Nairobi represents a crucial step in fulfilling this ambitious goal and bringing MBAK's innovative electric transportation solutions to a wider audience.