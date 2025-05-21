MAXSUN Unveils Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo at COMPUTEX 2025

TAIPEI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXSUN is showcasing its latest breakthrough product at COMPUTEX 2025, the MAXSUN Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo graphics card. Featuring dual-GPU architecture, 48GB of GDDR6 memory, and dual hardware media engines, this powerhouse is engineered for the most demanding AI inference and video processing workloads. The card delivers exceptional performance, offering high-speed data processing, accelerated AI capabilities, and efficient video encoding/decoding. It is a game-changer for professionals requiring cutting-edge hardware for intensive tasks.

MAXSUN at COMPUTEX2025

With this launch, we're further reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-value AI and workstation hardware—offering developers, AI enthusiasts, and enterprise users a new high-efficiency, cost-effective computing solution purpose-built for the AI era.

MAXSUN Intel Arc B580 and B60 Series Graphics Cards

In addition to the MAXSUN Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo, MAXSUN is displaying the Intel Arc B580 series graphics cards. These cards offer high-frequency output and advanced cooling solutions, making them ideal for both gaming and professional applications. They are designed to provide stable, powerful performance under heavy workloads.

High-Performance Motherboards: MS-iCraft Z890 Series

MAXSUN is also presenting its MS-iCraft Z890 series motherboards, including the Z890 Vertex and Z890 Pacific. These high-performance boards are designed for gaming and demanding builds, offering robust stability and support for the latest components. The MAXSUN iCraft B860m Cross Pro motherboard, with its anime styl design and solid performance, is also receiving attention from attendees.

Workstation Solutions: MS-WorkStation W790 and MS-Q670M vPro

For professional applications, MAXSUN is showcasing the MS-WorkStation W790 112L motherboard. Designed for high-performance workstations, it's ideal for tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and scientific computing. Additionally, the MS-Q670M vPro motherboard is tailored for enterprise environments, offering reliability and security for business use.

Specialty Gaming Products: MS-Terminator B850M PRO WIFI

The MS-Terminator B850M PRO WIFI motherboard stands out with its battle armor-inspired design. The full metal armor enhances cooling performance, making it ideal for gamers who need both style and durability in their builds.

Visit MAXSUN at COMPUTEX 2025

MAXSUN's products will be showcased at COMPUTEX 2025, May 20–23, 2025 in Hall 1, 4th Floor, Booth L1118. Visitors will have the chance to experience hands-on demos and learn more about MAXSUN's cutting-edge products.

Contact:

Marketing@maxsun.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692950/MAXSUN_COMPUTEX2025.jpg