MAWANI Adding the Shipping Service "FRS1" by "CSTAR LINE" to Jeddah Islamic Port

News provided by

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

22 Jul, 2025, 07:39 GMT

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Ports Authority "Mawani" has announced the addition of the new shipping service "FRS1" operated by CSTAR LINE to Jeddah Islamic Port, contributing to enhancing the port's competitiveness, expanding its maritime service network, supporting its operational efficiency, and reinforcing its standing as a strategic logistics hub on the Red Sea coast.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
MAWANI Adding the Shipping Service “FRS1” by “CSTAR LINE” to Jeddah Islamic Port

The new shipping service links Jeddah Islamic Port with five regional and global ports, including Ningbo, Shanghai, and Nansha in China, Aqaba in Jordan, and Ain Sokhna in Egypt, with a handling capacity of up to 2,000 TEUs.

This step aligns with Mawani's ongoing efforts to improve the Kingdom's standing in global performance indicators and support national export movement, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, to solidify the Kingdom's standing as a global logistics hub bridging the three continents.

It is worth noting that Jeddah Islamic Port features a high handling capacity of 130 million tons, and advanced logistics services through 62 multipurpose berths, in addition to several specialized terminals and modern facilities, including two container terminals with a handling capacity of 7.5 million TEUs, two general cargo terminals, two dry docks for ship repair and marine unit maintenance, and a group of marine service berths.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2735719/Mawani.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702111/5425233/The_Saudi_Ports_Authority_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Enhancing Capacity and Logistics Flow, Minister Al-Jasser Lays Foundation Stone for Logistics Corridor Linking Jeddah Islamic Port and Al-Khumrah Logistics Park

Enhancing Capacity and Logistics Flow, Minister Al-Jasser Lays Foundation Stone for Logistics Corridor Linking Jeddah Islamic Port and Al-Khumrah Logistics Park

In a strategic move to strengthen Saudi Arabia's logistics infrastructure, His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and...
Mawani Signs Privatization Contracts for Multipurpose Cargo Terminals at Eight Saudi Ports with Over SAR 2.2 Billion in Private Sector Investments

Mawani Signs Privatization Contracts for Multipurpose Cargo Terminals at Eight Saudi Ports with Over SAR 2.2 Billion in Private Sector Investments

Under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics