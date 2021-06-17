Matillion Named Snowflake's Data Integration Partner of the Year

Data integration provider works with the data cloud to help global enterprises achieve faster time to insight

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leading enterprise cloud data integration platform, today announced that it has been named the FY2021 Technology Partner of the Year for Data Integration by Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company . Matillion was recognized for its achievements in the Snowflake ecosystem, accelerating the cloud modernization journey of agile enterprises like Slack, Cisco, and Western Union.

In an IDG Research MarketPulse survey , a majority of enterprise data professionals cited lack of scalability and flexibility as a challenge when preparing data for analytics. With Matillion and Snowflake, businesses can take advantage of low-code design patterns and native push-down integrations to speed the development of crucial data workflows. Matillion products work on Snowflake's platform to load, transform, and sync data for advanced analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other innovative use cases.

Matillion holds Elite Status and Technology Ready Validation in the Snowflake Partner Network , demonstrating the company's support for Snowflake's best practices around performance, reliability, and security. Matillion's platforms enable a range of enterprise use cases along the cloud data journey. Matillion Data Loader is a no-code, lightweight solution to ingest data. The product works alongside Matillion ETL as a platform to join and transform data sources for analytics. Both Matillion products are available in Snowflake Partner Connect to help enterprises with diverse data needs, from simple data loading to complex data transformations.

Hundreds of global enterprises use Matillion with Snowflake to achieve:

Faster data integration - Data teams can extract, load, and transform data without sacrificing sophistication or speed. Slack reduced the time to develop a new report from six hours to 30 minutes.

Data teams can extract, load, and transform data without sacrificing sophistication or speed. Slack reduced the time to develop a new report from six hours to 30 minutes. Cloud ROI - Native integrations within Matillion ETL enable enterprises to maximize Snowflake's performance with cutting-edge platform integrations. DocuSign reduced their ETL run time by 72 percent.

Native integrations within Matillion ETL enable enterprises to maximize Snowflake's performance with cutting-edge platform integrations. DocuSign reduced their ETL run time by 72 percent. Data governance - Organizations can easily meet data security and sovereignty requirements in any region of the world.

"Cloud providers like Matillion and Snowflake are undoubtedly the most well-positioned technologies to help global enterprises make their data useful for insights that turn to business innovation," said Matthew Scullion, CEO at Matillion. "We are thrilled to be named a Snowflake Technology Partner of the Year and look forward to serving new and existing enterprise customers to make data their most strategic asset."

"We are honored to announce Matillion as a Technology Partner of the Year. Matillion's data integration platform delivers powerful ELT, data orchestration and replication to help our joint customers differentiate and gain a competitive advantage," said Colleen Kapase, SVP of Worldwide Partner and Alliances at Snowflake. "Matillion has been a top partner of Snowflake's for many years and has become a modern data integration and transformation choice for our large enterprise customers. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and continuing to serve the Snowflake ecosystem."

About Matillion

Matillion makes the world's data useful with an easy-to-use, cloud-native data integration and transformation platform. Optimized for modern enterprise data teams, only Matillion is built on native integrations to cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Delta Lake on Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse to enable new levels of efficiency and productivity across any organization. Learn how Matillion delivers rapid returns on cloud investments for global enterprise customers at www.matillion.com.

