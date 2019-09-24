Matillion Launches Global Partner Network To Deliver Industry-Leading Data Transformation Capabilities

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), today announced the launch of the Matillion Partner Network. The program was created to deliver best-in-class data transformation capabilities to customers by enabling Matillion's consulting and system integrator partners with expert training and certification, close sales cycle collaboration, as well as technical and business support.

As enterprises increasingly take advantage of cloud computing for faster time to value on their data insights, the need for strategic tools and solutions to help facilitate cloud data management has grown. The Matillion Partner Network was designed for consulting and system integrator partners to enable their customers to be insights-driven and forward-thinking by leveraging cloud-based software and innovative solutions. Partner Network members can easily access training, tools, marketing collateral, and other resources to enable their customers' growth and provide an improved customer experience.

"Our partners are the secret behind our customers' success, and we created the Matillion Partner Network to help them achieve their business needs and drive deeper customer satisfaction," said Andreas Schurch, Vice President of Alliances at Matillion. "This program provides the necessary resources to help our partners differentiate themselves and succeed in today's digital transformation market."

Partners can join one of three program tiers - Gold, Silver, and Bronze - with the following benefits depending on their level of participation:

Dedicated partner management and sales support

Technical and business training on Matillion products

Partner referral incentives on qualified sales of Matillion products

Matillion community experts ready to support customers' full tech stacks

Access to solution architects who have completed hundreds of CDW implementations

Sales enablement and marketing resources through an online partner portal

"Matillion has been a key partner in helping bring our customers' data engineering workloads into the cloud," said Brian Bickell, CTO of Interworks. "The Matillion ETL product allows us to rapidly tackle complicated data integration challenges while making the most efficient usage of a new generation of scalable cloud data warehouses."

"The value of the training, tools, and support inside Matillion's partner network is the latest indication of the company's commitment to equipping partners for success," said Aron Clymer, CEO, Data Clymer. "Matillion makes it easy for us to manage deals and keep apprised on the latest features, so we can maximize value for our customers. We look forward to continued success by being able to better support our own customers, thanks to being a part of the Matillion Partner Network."

For more information on the Matillion Partner Network, please visit: https://partners.matillion.com

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Matillion products are available on the AWS, GCP and Azure Marketplaces. The company has the highest-rated ELT product on the AWS Marketplace and received the 2019 Top Rated Award in Data Integration from TrustRadius. Matillion software is used by more than 650 customers across 40 countries. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, Matillion also has offices in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

Media contact:

Katie Pierini

Nonfiction for Matillion

kpierini@nonfictionagency.com

847.708.5600

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775068/Matillion_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.matillion.com



SOURCE Matillion