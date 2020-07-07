Matillion Exchange Enables Faster Data Innovation With Community Contributed Pre-Built ETL Workflows

Marketplace helps customers, partners and ISV's publish and access Shared Jobs to accelerate time to insights

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), today launched Matillion Exchange , a marketplace for Matillion ETL users and partners to publish and download Shared Jobs to reduce development time and solve business challenges faster.

In a recent study from IDG , data professionals cited faster time-to-value as the top reason enterprises migrate their data to cloud platforms for implementing analytics projects. On Matillion Exchange, users can download and reuse helpful ETL workflows to load and transform their business-critical data, created by the Matillion ecosystem of data professionals, including recognized Matillion partners , to expedite the ETL development process. Customers can leverage reusable jobs to speed up data consolidation and business reporting for advanced analytics and machine learning to inform their data-dependent projects.

Unlike third-party platforms, Matillion Exchange provides user-generated, proven ETL solutions in the form of Shared Jobs . Users download and import Shared Jobs created by other customers, partners and ISVs into their Matillion ETL infrastructure to reduce development time and resources, and lower the technical barrier required to build and implement sophisticated data transformation components. For customers looking to solve for bespoke business requirements, Matillion Exchange offers a wide variety of ETL workflows that can be modified to meet their specific needs.

"Our customers often share with us their need to accelerate time to value to enable faster decision making. Matillion Exchange enables users and partners to share knowledge while making sophisticated use cases more accessible by leveraging the code and logic created by experts to innovate quickly," said Matthew Scullion, CEO. "In addition to publishing their own jobs, this marketplace enables our partners to rapidly build solutions for their customers, and ISVs to deploy data analytics solutions using our leading data transformation software."

For Matillion ETL customers looking to further collaborate and discuss ETL, ELT, and data transformation best practices, they can also sign up for the new Matillion ETL Community . The community brings together data-minded individuals to connect and contribute to data transformation best practices. The community provides discussion topics, user groups, and an Ideas Portal for raising feature requests to the internal Matillion product team so that users can directly influence the product roadmap.

Matillion's software is used by more than 800 global customers including Siemens, Slack, DocuSign, and Cisco, and earned the 2020 Top Rated Data Integration Software award by TrustRadius, which is based on unbiased feedback by way of customers' user satisfaction scores alone. For further data transformation industry updates and perspectives, follow Matillion on Twitter @Matillion and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/matillion-limited/ .

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Microsoft Azure Synapse, and Snowflake, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, Matillion also has offices in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-native approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

