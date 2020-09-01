Matillion Appoints Kenneth Paqvalen as Chief Financial Officer

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Kenneth to the Matillion team," said Matthew Scullion, CEO of Matillion. "Kenneth's experience leading a financial function in a high-growth, global business within the data management industry, while maintaining a focus on customers, brings great value. I look forward to his outlook helping us to continue our momentum as we meet the diverse data integration and transformation needs of global enterprises."

"It's an exciting time to join Matillion," said Paqvalen. "Matthew and his leadership team are disrupting the data transformation space and I look forward to applying my experience with high-growth companies and contributing to this award-winning management team."

In this role, Paqvalen will head Matillion's financial operations, oversee corporate development, work closely with the Matillion board and its investors, and position and guide the team to continue the company's rapid growth.

As the CFO of MariaDB, Paqvalen was responsible for the company's finance, HR and Web/IT teams, legal and M&A, and served as the secretary of the board of directors. While there, he managed the merger between SkySQL Corporation, MariaDB Services and Monty Program to form what is now MariaDB Corporation.

Prior to MariaDB, Paqvalen held various positions of increasing responsibility in management and finance for more than a decade at Nokia. His accomplishments included optimizing Nokia's annual research and development investments, heading the finance and control function of Nokia Siemens Networks' business development unit, and serving in a key role in the acquisition of Motorola Networks.

To learn more about how Matillion supports data democratization within the enterprise, visit: https://www.matillion.com/resources/case-studies/ . For further data transformation industry updates and perspectives, follow Matillion on Twitter @Matillion and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/matillion-limited/ .

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Microsoft Azure Synapse, and Snowflake, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, with a presence in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com.

