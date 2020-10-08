Matillion appoints Barrett Foster as chief revenue officer

"Barrett is a world-class executive with proven experience scaling companies at our stage," said Matthew Scullion, CEO. "His history of helping fast-growing organizations maximize sales and customer success strategies, along with his success leading and building teams, make Barrett a perfect fit for Matillion today and going forward. We welcome him to the team, and anticipate his expertise and leadership fueling our next stage of growth."

"Customer success is the top priority of every high-growth enterprise, and at Matillion it leads every decision," said Foster. "The Matillion team is focused on continuously attracting the best talent and forging bonds with its customers and partners such as Snowflake, Slack, Cisco, and Amazon, which has driven its rapid expansion. Our market opportunity is to help businesses all over the world define and progress on their cloud data journey, as evidenced by our inclusion in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools."

An accomplished enterprise software technology executive, Foster has a proven track record of creating and leading highly effective sales teams. Skilled in inside, field and channel sales across all size markets and multi-million dollar enterprise deals, his expertise is in fast-moving businesses. Most recently, Foster was chief revenue officer of work management platform Wrike, where he established new revenue-generating strategies that more than tripled the company's revenue in three years. Previously, he was vice president of global sales at content marketing and SEO solutions provider BrightEdge, where he joined as the company's tenth employee. Under his leadership, the company grew from less than 15 customers to more than 1,400 customers and increased their revenue over 2000% in just a few years.

Foster has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Colorado at Boulder, performed post-graduate studies at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School, and earned a Master of Business Administration from Georgetown.

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Microsoft Azure Synapse, and Snowflake, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, with a presence in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

