Maternia, one of the Largest European Contact Lenses Retailer, Partners With SafeCharge to Support Expansion Roadmap

The Prague-headquartered specialist implemented SafeCharge Payments Engine to provide consumers with the most seamless checkout experience across 15 European markets

LONDON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeCharge (AIM: SCH), the partner of choice for businesses who demand more from payments technology, today announced it has partnered with Maternia - one of the biggest European e-Commerce sellers of contact lenses and sunglasses - in order to provide customers with a seamless payments experience across many regions, as well as higher conversion rates at checkout for the best shopping experience.

Maternia is headquartered in the Czech Republic and trades across many European regions under a variety of fully-owned brands, one of which is 'Lentiamo' in the United Kingdom. The company has been growing steadily since 2008, dispatching over 100 million contact lenses in several countries across Europe. To achieve scale with the growing customer base and integrate new, popular payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay, Maternia has deployed SafeCharge Payment Engine. The platform enables cross-border payment processing, supporting a variety of both, card and alternative payment methods.

"With foreign markets currently accounting for the majority of our total turnover, it was crucial for us to invest in a payments technology solution that would help us deliver the best checkout experience regardless of location, language or local shopping habits," stated Jiří Urban, CEO, Maternia. "SafeCharge has been instrumental in setting the foundation of the most reliable payments technology stack. As we work towards expanding our business and continuously improving our services, we look forward to working with SafeCharge to roll-out innovative solutions that will further improve the way our customers pay."

The SafeCharge platform is providing Maternia with the latest risk management capabilities, in order to decrease the amount of fraudulent transactions and lower the number of chargebacks, thanks to Dynamic 3D Secure. Additionally, the platform enables Maternia to offer a superior payment experience to its customers by providing information in real time to complete the transaction, asking for example to pay with an alternative payment method in case of insufficient fund with the initial method used.

"We are delighted to be working with Maternia and enabling a fast-growing organisation cement a solid presence across different markets. Our payments platform is the ideal choice for businesses to provide a tailored payments experience in line with latest customer trends and technology innovations, regardless of location," continued Yuval Ziv, CCO, SafeCharge. "We look forward to continue supporting Maternia's cross-border journey with the introduction of new secure features and innovative ways to pay."

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited, is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market since 2014.

