Mate Labs Launches ‘Crest’, An AI-Powered Inventory Planning & Demand Forecasting Tool for E-Comm Businesses to Avoid Out-Of-Stock, Fulfill Demand & Grow Revenue

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands & online businesses scale up and avoid being out-of-stock this holiday season, Mate Labs has launched their new AI-powered tool Crest to empower businesses to capture every opportunity by harnessing the power of AI-based Advanced Planning. Crest is an end-to-end automated planning tool built with technology used by global brands which can now be accessed by SMEs that lack internal planning team and tools, prior expertise, or large capital pool.