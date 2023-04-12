Massive IoT Market to Reach $521.2 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 22.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rising popularity of Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) & LTE-M technologies, rapid advancement of 5G technology, and the growing demand for industrial automation drive the growth of the global massive IoT market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Massive IoT Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small-& Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), by Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), by Industry Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global massive IoT industry generated $71.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $521.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Rising popularity of Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-M technologies and the rapid advancement of 5G technology are driving the growth of the global massive IoT market. In addition, the growing demand for industrial automation has supplemented the market growth. However, interoperability issues between a number of IoT devices and the high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of IoT platforms are hampering the massive IoT market growth. On the contrary, the rise in the initiatives toward smart city initiatives is expected to offer remunerative opportunities in the industry.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $71.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $521.2 billion CAGR 22.5 % No. of Pages in Report 353 Segments covered Component, Organization Size, Platform, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers The rising popularity of Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-M technologies The rapid advancement of 5G technology Growing demand for industrial automation Opportunities Rise in the smart city initiatives Restraints Interoperability issues among IoT devices High cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of IoT platforms

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns led to an increased demand for massive IoT applications. This in turn presented new opportunities for the IoT industry, particularly in the area of home automation.

As people were spending more time at home, there was a greater need to create comfortable and efficient living spaces, which accelerated the adoption of massive IoT technology.

The hardware segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on components, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global massive IoT market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for hardware solutions such as low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs) and rise in the proliferation of low-cost IoT devices. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.8% from 2022 to 2031, due to the surge in demand for cloud-based IoT services across developed and emerging markets.

The large enterprise segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global massive IoT market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as most of the large enterprises are responsive toward taking security measures such as regular software updates, strong authentication, and risk assessment. However, the SMEs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.8% from 2022 to 2031, as there is a rise in focus on recognizing the importance of IT technologies.

The network management segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on platform, the network management segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global massive IoT market revenue, as the integration of networking management solutions is expected to grow to comprehensively monitor real-time network communications, which in turn, is aiding in the segment growth. However, the application management segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, due to a rising focus on reducing operational time and cost.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global massive IoT market revenue. This is because the adoption of massive IoT cuts operating expenses and allows organizations to execute multiple tasks at the same time. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 25.4% from 2022 to 2031, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the demand for effective data analytics and the fast adoption of cloud computing technology in emerging nations such as China and India.

Leading Market Players: -

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson

Google LLC (Alphabet)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

SAP SE

Verizon Communications Inc.

ScienceSoft USA Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global massive IoT market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

