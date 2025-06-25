Mashreq Expands Global Footprint with Opening of Representative Office in Türkiye

With the new office, Mashreq now operates in 15 countries

DUBAI, UAE, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, has announced the opening of its representative office in Türkiye, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to supporting Turkish financial institutions and corporates.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer at Mashreq Joel Van Dusen, Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Mashreq

As one of the largest and most active correspondent banks operating in Türkiye, Mashreq has played a vital role in channeling risk capacity and capital flows to Turkish banks and corporates. Mashreq is also a leading Bookrunner on key bond transactions by Turkish borrowers, including capital issuances for prominent Turkish banks. These efforts underscore Mashreq's position as a strategic financial partner, facilitating access to global capital markets and strengthening the financial connectivity between Türkiye and its global partners.

The establishment of the Türkiye office follows a period of accelerated engagement between Mashreq and leading Turkish institutions across syndicated loans, trade finance, payments, treasury services, and capital markets. This expansion also aligns with the bank's regional growth strategy and complements its expanding global presence.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer at Mashreq, said: "Our expansion into Türkiye reflects Mashreq's ongoing commitment to building a truly global banking network that connects key economic corridors. Türkiye's strategic location, dynamic economy, and strong trade and investment ties with the UAE present significant opportunities for collaboration. This strategic milestone strengthens our ability to support clients in Türkiye and the broader region with world-class financial solutions, while advancing our vision for sustainable and diversified growth."

The UAE and Türkiye are major economic partners, with bilateral trade volumes exceeding US$20 billion in 2024. Under the recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed in 2023, non-oil trade is projected to grow significantly, aiming to reach US$40 billion by 2031. Türkiye also ranks among the top three manufacturing hubs in Europe and plays a critical role in regional supply chains.

Joel Van Dusen, Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Mashreq, said: "Establishing a representative office in Türkiye reinforces our commitment to supporting a wide spectrum of clients in one of the region's most dynamic and strategically important markets. This on-the-ground presence enables us to deliver more responsive, tailored solutions across trade finance, capital markets, and treasury services. Leveraging Mashreq's digital-first infrastructure and global expertise, we are well-positioned to facilitate cross-border trade, enhance capital access, and contribute meaningfully to Türkiye's financial ecosystem."

The Türkiye Representative Office marks another milestone in Mashreq's international journey, expanding the bank's operational presence to 15 countries globally.

About Mashreq:

Mashreq is more than half a century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq has pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region's most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank's mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centres of the world, Mashreq's home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at: www.Mashreq.com/RiseEveryDay

