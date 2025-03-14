Marygold & Co. Launch Britain's First-of-a-Kind Intuitive Financial App, Set to Overhaul the UK's Archaic Banking System

LONDON, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marygold & Co., a brand-new money management app, has today launched, radically simplifying personal finance and money management. The app promises to overhaul the UK's archaic banking system, characterised by an endemic failure to understand how intertwined our finances are with our day-to-day lives.

To achieve this, Marygold is launching a suite of innovative features to market, such as being the first-of-its-kind app that allows users to move money across all their different bank accounts without the need to leave the app. Key features of Marygold include:

Marygold's "Nudge" function improves users' money management by sending automated reminders tailored to their needs which can be actioned "as is," edited or ignored.

The app's proprietary "Time-lock" feature provides users with a "cooling off" period, promoting mindful spending and helping couples align on financial priorities. The feature also protects vulnerable family members from scams.

As Marygold unveils that 26% of Brits regularly dip into their savings, the Digital Piggy Bank counteracts this human nature by delaying the visibility of savings, which in turn fosters discipline through an "out of sight, out of mind" approach.

Marygold's Money Pools facilitates one central hub to collate financial goals, tailored to their economic personality.

To support its launch as Britain's most intuitive money management app, national research from Marygold & Co. has revealed that close to a third of the nation (29%) say their financial circumstances change monthly, yet banks fail to address their unique requirements. With the majority of banking communications delivered retrospectively to falling into debt and overdraft charges – 5.2 million (12%) banking customers agree that their bank does not accommodate for the daily diversity of financial needs.

Vicky Reynal, the Financial Psychotherapist, commented on her involvement in the development of Marygold & Co.:

"We all have a unique relationship with money, shaped by a complex web of both rational and emotional factors. I was pleased to work with Marygold & Co., who recognise that a one-size-fits-all approach to personal finance does a disservice to customers.

"The goal is to reduce the stress that often comes with managing money and to encourage healthier saving habits over time. Technology can play an important role in simplifying financial management, and this collaboration is a step towards making that process calmer and more straightforward for users."