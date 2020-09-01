Mary Dent Joins Woodruff Sawyer's Board of Directors

Ms. Dent is the former CEO of Green Dot Bank and a former Director of Green Dot Corp. Green Dot provides financial products and services directly to consumers and serves as the technology and banking partner for Apple's Apple Pay Cash, Uber's GoBank account, Intuit's Turbo card, and Walmart's MoneyCard, among others. During Mary's tenure, Green Dot Corp. quadrupled its share price, grew annual revenues to over $1 billion, and increased its market cap to over $4 billion. Prior to Green Dot, Mary was an executive with Silicon Valley Bank/SVB Financial Group, a publicly-traded financial services company. Previously, Mary served as an executive with New Skies Satellites, a Netherlands-based operator of a global satellite communications system and Insikt, a technology startup creating a white label "lending as a service" platform. Over her 30-plus year career, Mary has held a variety of roles including CEO, General Counsel, divisional COO and Vice President, Public Policy.

Andy Barrengos, Woodruff Sawyer CEO and Chairman of the Board, comments, "As our first independent board member, Mary brings deep expertise in scaling innovative financial services married with a global perspective. Her insights into the complexities of business will be an invaluable asset to our board of directors."

Mary adds, "Joining Woodruff Sawyer's board of directors is appealing because of the professionalism and innovation imbued in their culture. That Woodruff Sawyer is independent is also a motivating factor and I'm heartened that this role will enable me to explore new ideas and add value and impact to the company."

"We're delighted to bring such an accomplished leader to our board," says Chuck Shoemaker, Presiding Director of Woodruff Sawyer's Board of Directors. "Mary's experience as a leader of innovative, growing companies complement Woodruff Sawyer's own growth and evolution. She's an exciting addition to our team."

About Woodruff Sawyer



As one of the largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property and casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

Media Contact:

press@woodruffsawyer.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010747/Woodruff_Sawyer.jpg

Related Links

http://www.wsandco.com



SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer