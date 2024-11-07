Marval Capital's India-Focused Fund with 169% Total Net Return Over 5 Years, Outperforms Global Competitors

The Marval Guru Fund Delivers Outstanding 21.9% Net Compound Annual Return Over 5 Years

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marval Capital Ltd.'s ("Marval") Marval Guru Fund (the "Fund") proudly announces the completion of five years of performance this year, now with approximately $400 million in assets under management ("AUM"). For the first time, the Fund is sharing its performance rankings against all institutional funds offered in Canada and internationally available India-focused funds.

Over the past five years, in Canadian dollars, the Fund has delivered a net compound annual return of 21.9%, resulting in a total net return of 169%. An initial investment of $100 on September 30, 2019, would have grown to $269 by September 30, 2024. A fund with a net compound annual return of 10.4% over 10 years would yield a lower total net return than what the Marval Guru Fund has produced in just five years. Results were achieved without the use of leverage or derivatives.*

PERFORMANCE RANKINGS



Based on 5 Years of Performance (September 30, 2019 - September 30, 2024)

Fund Database1 Number of Funds Marvel Guru Fund Rank Fundata Institutional Fund Database of Canada2 >3,000 6th Royal Bank of Canada Pooled Fund Survey >1,100 3rd India Funds Available Outside of India 56 2nd

1 Sources: Fundlibrary.com (accessed September 2024), RBC Q3 2024 Pooled Fund Survey, Asian Fund Database (various reports gathered up to September 2024).

2 In the Fundata Institutional Fund Database of Canada, excludes a cryptocurrency fund with an AUM of $8 million.

Fundata Institutional Fund Database of Canada: According to Fundata, which tracks all institutional funds in Canada, the Marval Guru Fund, based on its 5-year performance ranks sixth out of more than 3,000 funds, encompassing every major investment firm and investment strategy in the country. Marval believes the Fund is well-positioned to continue delivering strong performance over the next 20 years. Notably, over the last ten years, 93% of the funds in the Fundata database have not achieved a total return as high as the Fund's five-year total return of 169%.

Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") Pooled Fund Survey: In RBC's extensive survey of over 1,100 funds from more than 80 institutions, including most major investment firms in Canada, the Fund ranks third in five-year gross performance. This list is more selective with the top institutional-grade funds in Canada across all investment strategies. In the emerging markets category, the Fund's compound annual five-year gross return is over 15% per year higher than the fund ranked second-place. Impressively, over ten years, 92% of the funds in this survey have not achieved a total gross return as high as the Fund's five-year total gross return.

Asian Fund Database of India-Focused Funds: From various Asian fund databases, Marval assessed 56 institutional-grade India-focused funds available outside of India; across Asia, Europe, and the U.S., including those from reputable international and emerging market firms, as well as Indian wealth managers with global offerings. Among these, the Fund ranks second, with the top fund only 0.4% ahead in net compound annual return performance over five years. Over ten years, 75% of these funds have not produced a total net return as high as the Fund's five-year total net return of 169%.

INVESTMENT APPROACH

The Fund's five-year net compound annual returns of 21.9% means that invested capital doubled approximately every three and a half years. The Fund is currently the only India-focused fund in Canada with such a strong track record. In an investment world that often focuses on short-term gains and frequent trading, Marval has demonstrated the Fund's long-term, buy-and-hold investment strategy remains highly effective.

LOOKING AHEAD

"After 23 years in the investment business, I feel fulfilled. Not because we've reached a destination, but because the path ahead has never looked clearer or brighter for our investors and for Marval," said Ben Watsa, Founder and CEO of Marval Capital Ltd. and CIO of the Marval Guru Fund. "We hope that Marval will become known as the trusted place in North America to invest your capital safely and uniquely, benefiting from our insights and relationships cultivated over decades."

ABOUT THE FUND



The Fund is an investment trust offered only by way of offering memorandum on a private placement basis to "accredited investors," as defined in the applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Fund is not offered in the United States and U.S. Persons are not eligible to invest in the Fund.

ABOUT MARVAL CAPITAL LTD.

Marval Capital Ltd. is an investment firm that focuses on the Indian market. We take pride in uncovering hidden gems in the Indian stock market, particularly within under-researched and often misunderstood small to mid-cap sectors. Guided by the principles of value investing, we diligently identify companies and invest where we have conviction that a business has potential to compound over the long-term. As an independent investment firm, we are committed to our clients' best interests, striving to achieve greater heights together.

*Net compound annual return figures referred to in this press release are presented net of fees and all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Past performance does not guarantee future results; no representation is being made that the Fund or any of its investments will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those achieved in the past, or that significant losses will be avoided.

Marval Capital Ltd. is registered as an investment fund manager in Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, as a portfolio manager in Ontario and as an exempt market dealer in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

This press release is not intended to constitute an offering of units of the Fund. Any offer or sale of securities of the Fund will be made according to the Fund's Offering Memorandum ("OM") to eligible "accredited investors" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The information contained herein is qualified in its entirety by reference to the OM of the Fund. The OM contains information about the investment objectives and terms and conditions of an investment in the Fund (including fees) and will also contain tax information and risk disclosures that are important to any investment decision regarding the Fund. Please read the OM before investing.



The Fund is not registered in the United States of America under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Fund's units have not been registered in the United States of America under the Securities Act of 1933. Fund units made available under this offer may not be directly or indirectly offered or sold in the United States of America or any of its territories or possessions or areas subject to its jurisdiction or to or for the benefit of residents thereof, unless pursuant to an exemption from registration requirements available under U.S. law, any applicable statute, rule or interpretation. The Fund is not offered in the United States and U.S. Persons are not eligible to invest in the Fund. Prospective investors shall be required to declare that they are not a U.S. Person and are not applying for units on behalf of any U.S. Person, as defined under the relevant United States securities laws.

This press release is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not a recommendation of any specific investment product, strategy, or decision, and is not intended to suggest taking or refraining from any course of action. It is not intended to address the needs, circumstances, and objectives of any specific investor. Prospective investors should consult with their own professional advisors regarding the financial, legal and tax consequences of any investment. The Fund is not intended as a complete investment program.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the OM before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical net compound annual and total net returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

