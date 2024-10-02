Martina Müller is the new Managing Director of FrieslandCampina for Iberia, Italy and France

Martina Müller takes on the challenge of driving the growth of the seventh largest dairy company in the world and the leading dairy cooperative in Europe , with the aim of strengthening its position in the markets of South-West Europe .

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martina Müller is the new Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Iberia, Italy and France. With her official appointment this October, Müller faces the challenge of continuing to expand the business strategy in three strategic territories for the dairy company.

Müller has been appointed as the new Managing Director after nine years in the Marketing and Sales departments of the cooperative. She started her career at FrieslandCampina in 2015 as part of the B2C team and joined the B2B segment in 2018.

Martina Müller (photo by FrieslandCampina)

She currently held the role of Commercial Director QSR and Coffee & Tea at FrieslandCampina Professional, where Martina was responsible for key and strategic accounts such as McDonalds and Burger King, among others, and has excelled in driving strategic partnerships that have greatly benefited FrieslandCampina. She is regarded within the company as a natural person, a natural leader and a respected colleague with a genuine desire to make the difference.

Martina Müller studied Business Administration at IE Business School and London Business School and has more than 19 years of experience in marketing and business administration. She has developed her professional career in companies such as Mondelez and Pepsico in Brazil, as well as Reckitt-Benckiser in the United Kingdom.

The new Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Iberia, France and Italy (which has been operating in the region since 1994) faces the challenge of continuing to drive the growth of the seventh largest dairy company in the world and the leading dairy cooperative in Europe, with the aim of strengthening its position in the markets of the south-west of the continent.

In this new phase, Müller will focus on enhancing operational efficiency and consolidating the company's presence in the various distribution channels. In addition, she will make it a priority to adapt business strategies to changing market demands and sustainability trends.

Today, FrieslandCampina is present in Southwest Europe with several cheese brands such as Millán Vicente, Castillo de Holanda, Recién Cortado and Campina, as well as supplying cheese and other dairy products to major retail chains in the region. Beyond cheese, the company is behind the Debic brand, focused on creams and butters for the professional market, Chocomel in the milkshake category and Valess as a meat alternative.

About FRIESLANDCAMPINA IBERIA

FrieslandCampina is the 7th largest dairy company worldwide and the 1st dairy cooperative in Europe. With a mission to develop strong and leading brands, produced with milk from its dairy farmers, its main objectives are to provide better food for the world, welfare for its dairy farmer members and care for the health of people and the planet to protect future generations. In Spain, FrieslandCampina has been operating since 1994, and is present with various cheese brands such as Millán Vicente, Holland Master, Parrano, Castillo de Holanda and Millán Vicente-Recién Cortado. It currently employs 200 employees spread throughout the territory. It has production plants in Zaragoza and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the head office is in Barcelona. The company leads the entire value chain, selling approximately 30M kilograms of cheese per year. Through the valorisation of the cheese category, they work to create new standards in the dairy sector and provide solutions for all consumption occasions. Founded after the merger between Royal Friesland Foods and Campina in 2008, its beginnings date back to 1871, when several local dairy cooperatives decided to join forces. Find out more about the company: https://www.frieslandcampina.com/

