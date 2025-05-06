Mars Puts Pet Health in Pet Parents’ Hands with new Artificial Intelligence Powered Tools

Mars introduces a global portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) powered digital health tools to help pet parents monitor their pets' wellbeing.

Available now, GREENIES™ Canine Dental Check – the first AI-powered tool that helps pet parents monitor their dog's dental health with just a smartphone photo.

– the first AI-powered tool that helps pet parents monitor their dog's dental health with just a smartphone photo. This portfolio of tools is part of Mars' $1 billion digital investment, driving innovation to transform the pet parent experience and create A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

LONDON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated, a global leader in pet care products and services, announces the launch of AI- powered tools, enabling pet parents to easily monitor their pets' health. This launch is part of Mars' $1 billion investment in its Pet Nutrition business driving digital innovation, aimed at transforming the pet parent experience.

GREENIES™ Canine Dental Check, the first of the suite of tools, is available now in the US. This new digital AI tool makes monitoring the appearance of dog's teeth and gums simple – all from a smartphone photo. The tools brings together Mars' iconic and trusted brands and 90 years of science-backed innovation to give pet parents more insights into their pets' health.

Digital-first dental health

80% of dogs suffer from gum disease but most pet parents remain unaware. With 38% of dog parents considering their pets the most important part of their lives and 32% identifying their dog's illness as their greatest source of stress1, empowering pet parents to manage their dog's dental health becomes even more critical. GREENIES ™ Canine Dental Check bridges this gap, making it easy to detect signs of tartar buildup and gum irritation early, helping dogs stay happy and healthy.





Snap a Photo – Take a quick picture of your dog's teeth and gums using your phone.

AI Analysis – The tool scans for signs of tartar buildup and gum irritation in seconds, using an AI model trained on over 53,000 images of dog mouths.

Instant Insights – Pet parents receive easy-to-understand results, along with recommendations on next steps.

Vet-Connected Support – For further guidance, users can consult a Licensed Veterinary Technician via Mars' PETconnect by GREENIES™ service.

Ikdeep Singh, Global President of Mars Pet Nutrition, comments: "For 90 years and counting, Mars has been making pet parenting better and now we're making it easier than ever to monitor and support their pet's health. GREENIES™Canine Dental Check is just the beginning. By bringing together our iconic brands, and expertise across our science, diagnostics, veterinary and digital teams, we're providing pet parents with the tools they need to better understand and care for their pets every day.

With the pet care market anticipated to expand by 45% through to 20301 and pet parents expecting more digital experiences, today's launch signals an important step to ensuring Mars is not only meeting the current expectations of pet parents but also anticipating future needs. Mars plans to expand its digital health portfolio throughout 2025 to offer tools that provide real time insights into overall wellbeing, all at the click of a button including IAMS® Poopscan, an AI-powered tool designed to analyze a dog's feces and monitor stool consistency, which may provide insights into their digestion and health.

Mars is a global leader in pet care, spanning comprehensive veterinary care (including: AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™), nutrition (including PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®), breakthrough programs in veterinary diagnostics (ANTECH®), wearable health monitoring and pet parent platforms. With over 100,000 Associates helping pets, their owners and pet professionals in more than 130 countries.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles—Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom—inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

