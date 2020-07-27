Mars Food takes the precautionary step to voluntarily recall select production batches of Uncle Ben's® Brown Basmati 250g Ready to heat rice

LONDON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UK, July 27, 2020 Mars Food is taking the precautionary step to voluntarily recall select production batches of UNCLE BEN'S® Brown Basmati 250g ready to heat rice pouches, due to the possibility of the presence of glass.

We are working with retailers to have the product removed from store shelves. We would like to advise retailers and consumers to check any packs of UNCLE BEN'S® Brown Basmati 250g ready to heat rice pouches purchased featuring the best before codes listed below. This product should not be consumed.