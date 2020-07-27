Mars Food takes the precautionary step to voluntarily recall select production batches of Uncle Ben's® Brown Basmati 250g Ready to heat rice
27 Jul, 2020, 13:45 BST
LONDON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UK, July 27, 2020 Mars Food is taking the precautionary step to voluntarily recall select production batches of UNCLE BEN'S® Brown Basmati 250g ready to heat rice pouches, due to the possibility of the presence of glass.
We are working with retailers to have the product removed from store shelves. We would like to advise retailers and consumers to check any packs of UNCLE BEN'S® Brown Basmati 250g ready to heat rice pouches purchased featuring the best before codes listed below. This product should not be consumed.
Consumers with impacted product can contact us at 0800-952-1234 for further information.
Please note that this is an isolated incident and that no other Uncle Ben's products have been affected or are included in the recall, and are safe to consume.
At Mars Food, our number one priority is food safety. We are deeply committed to keeping our food safe and take situations such as these extremely seriously. We apologize for any inconvenience.
|
PRODUCT
|
BEST BEFORE DATES
|
UNCLE BEN'S® Brown Basmati 250g ready to heat rice
|
17/11/2020
08/12/2020
09/12/2020
08/01/2021
18/01/2021
19/01/2021
02/03/2021
16/03/2021
20/03/2021
24/05/2021
14/06/2021
15/06/2021
03/07/2021
19/07/2021
