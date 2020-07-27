Mars Food takes the precautionary step to voluntarily recall select production batches of Uncle Ben's® Brown Basmati 250g Ready to heat rice

News provided by

Mars Food

27 Jul, 2020, 13:45 BST

LONDON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UK, July 27, 2020 Mars Food is taking the precautionary step to voluntarily recall select production batches of UNCLE BEN'S® Brown Basmati 250g ready to heat rice pouches, due to the possibility of the presence of glass.

We are working with retailers to have the product removed from store shelves. We would like to advise retailers and consumers to check any packs of UNCLE BEN'S® Brown Basmati 250g ready to heat rice pouches purchased featuring the best before codes listed below. This product should not be consumed. 

Uncle Ben’s® Brown Basmati 250g Ready to heat rice (PRNewsfoto/Mars Food)

Consumers with impacted product can contact us at 0800-952-1234 for further information.

Please note that this is an isolated incident and that no other Uncle Ben's products have been affected or are included in the recall, and are safe to consume. 

At Mars Food, our number one priority is food safety. We are deeply committed to keeping our food safe and take situations such as these extremely seriously. We apologize for any inconvenience. 

  

PRODUCT 

BEST BEFORE DATES

UNCLE BEN'S® Brown Basmati 250g ready to heat rice  

 

17/11/2020

08/12/2020

09/12/2020

08/01/2021

18/01/2021

19/01/2021

02/03/2021

16/03/2021

20/03/2021

24/05/2021

14/06/2021

15/06/2021

03/07/2021

19/07/2021

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1219806/Uncle_Bens_Brown_Basmati.jpg

SOURCE Mars Food