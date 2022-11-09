MARS Academy goes global, putting the UK at the forefront of virtual production innovation and training

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Academy, the education centre of excellence in Virtual Production, has today announced an agreement that will see it partner with Studio City Norway and offer its programme on a global scale. In what is a landmark moment for British film, the UK will partner with Norway to support the next generation of virtual production filmmakers and industry professionals.

Backed by the team of virtual production pioneers at Bild Studios and MARS Volume, MARS Academy Norway will offer a masterclass in In-Camera Visual Effects (ICVFX) filmmaking techniques to a new market of film and television professionals.

Joanna Alpe, Chief Commercial Officer at Bild said: "We're delighted to be able to support the development of skills in virtual production to markets outside of the UK and take our programme global. This partnership is a symbol of collaboration and is an exciting moment for the virtual production industries both here in the UK and in Norway. Education and knowledge transfer is at the heart of MARS Volume, and our Academy is the outworking of this core value."

Dag Hvaring, Chief Executive Officer at Studio City Norway said: "This partnership with Bild Studios ensures we are at the forefront of the most advanced production technology and expertise. The MARS Academy curriculum has been designed and supported by virtual production expert professionals with a wealth of experience who will continue to support the provision of the programme in Norway. Courses are specifically designed to arm participants with the knowledge, know-how and confidence to walk on set and add value to any virtual production."

Gareth Kirkman, Business and Industry Development UK at The British Film Commission said: "As demand for film and TV production in the UK continues to rise, it is essential that key industry areas, such as virtual production, can access the necessary skills and training to accelerate growth. It is fantastic to see opportunities like MARS Academy offering world-class, vocational virtual production training to sustain the UK's status as a leading production hub for film and TV.

"We're delighted to see the expansion extending to Norway. In light of the British Film Commission's signing of a Memorandum of Understanding this week with the Norwegian Film Commission, this is a great first example of the importance of the collaboration between our two nations."

