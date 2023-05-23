LEEDS, England, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based Marlow Ingredients (the newly formed division of Marlow Foods), owner of the market-leading Quorn® brand, has forged a pioneering partnership with innovative food startup Tempty Foods - a company started at Danish Technical University.

The partnership sees Tempty Foods, the first Danish company to launch mycoprotein based products, become the first producer other than Marlow Foods to use Marlow mycoprotein, the super protein already used in more than 100 Quorn branded meat alternatives.

Marlow Ingredients and Tempty Foods unveil world first collaboration for use of Marlow Mycoprotein

"We have signalled our intention to empower other, like-minded producers to join us in using Marlow mycoprotein as we strive to make it easier for people across the globe to eat more sustainably and to play their part in tackling climate change," says Marlow Ingredients Tom Lindley, Head of Strategy and Marketing at Marlow Ingredients.

"We're delighted that Tempty Foods is the first of what we believe will be many food and beverage manufacturers to recognise the huge potential of our mycoprotein and its many sustainable and nutritional benefits."

Martina Lokajova, CEO and Co-founder of Tempty Foods, added: "The introduction of Marlow mycoprotein into our products will give us a sustainable and competitive edge. It will also empower us to continue creating next generation alternatives that focus on the key values of taste and nutrition, rather than imitating meat."

The Tempty Foods brand is already launched in Denmark's foodservice sector, enabling chefs to create delicious, sustainable meals. The collaboration with Marlow Ingredients will help Tempty Foods accelerate growth and expand into new channels and markets.

The collaboration between Marlow Ingredients and Tempty Foods follows an announcement in April this year that Marlow mycoprotein was being made available to other food and beverage manufacturers via the newly launched division. The move forms part of Marlow Food's mission to become a net positive business by 2030 and, in that year, provide 8 billion servings of mycoprotein - one for every person on the planet.

Facts about the future food: Mycoprotein

Marlow mycoprotein is naturally high in protein. It provides all nine essential amino acids, is low in saturated fat and contains several vitamins and minerals.

Marlow Ingredients: Find out more about the benefits of Marlow Ingredients' mycoprotein: www.marlowingredients.com.

1. Quorn's Footprint Comparison Report (The Carbon Trust, 2022) is now available at https://www.quorn.co.uk/assets/files/content/Carbon-Trust-Comparison-Report-2022.pdf.

