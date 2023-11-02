MarketsandMarkets™ Amplifies its Strategic Focus to Help Indian Companies Tap into Emerging $25 Tn Opportunity

PUNE, India, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™, a global management consulting and advisory firm, announced the enhancement of its offerings specifically for the rapidly evolving Indian market. Originally renowned for serving Fortune 500 companies across North America and Europe, the firm is now channeling its expertise to help Indian businesses uncover their growth potential by leveraging emergent opportunities.

Forbes recently acknowledged the exceptional services of MarketsandMarkets™, naming it as one of 'America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2023', making it the only India-origin startup to be featured in the list. It is headquartered in Pune, India, and also boasts a global presence with offices in the US and London. The recent addition in Gurgaon, India, further cements its commitment to the Indian market.

As the world stands on the brink of the 5th Industrial Revolution, a projected influx of $25 trillion in new revenue streams is anticipated within this decade. Many global leaders have touted the current decade as the Decade of India, owing to its increasing contribution towards the global economy. Aligned with these developments, MarketsandMarkets™ is diligently positioning itself to support India's economic trajectory, acknowledging its emerging role in the global economic landscape.

Commenting on the expansion, Krishnan Chatterjee, COO of MarketsandMarkets™, said, "India is on its way to becoming a $5 Tn economy and the third-largest global powerhouse, and it currently boasts a B2B economy of $2.5 Tn, anticipated to surge to approximately $3.5-$4 Tn. This signifies an impressive ~15% of the global $25 Tn shift in this decade." He further added, "The monumental growth potential of the Indian market is undeniable, especially in the enterprise segment. As this sector becomes increasingly pivotal in the coming years, MarketsandMarkets™ is eager to accompany businesses on their growth trajectory and empower them to harness their full potential."

Built on the foundational principle of "GIVE GROWTH," MarketsandMarkets™ helps its clients monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through its five growth programs—TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership-based Demand Generation. The KnowledgeStore, an AI-driven market intelligence platform, serves as the discovery and validation engine to evangelize these new growth opportunities.

For more insights and variations of our offerings, please visit www.marketsandmarkets.com

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg





SOURCE MarketsandMarkets