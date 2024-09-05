Marketplace Agency Optimizon Becomes an Official Partner to B&Q Marketplace

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizon, a leading Amazon and e-commerce marketplace agency in the UK, has become an official partner to one of the most trusted marketplaces in the UK, B&Q.

B&Q's marketplace on DIY.com launched in March 2022 and has since grown significantly, with the specialist home improvement platform now offering over 1 M products across categories such as tools, gardening, home decor, lighting and building materials. Optimizon's partnership with B&Q is focused on helping sellers maximise their success on this expanding marketplace.

James Pitts-Drake, CEO of Optimizon added:

"We're thrilled to partner with B&Q which is embarking on an exciting journey with its marketplace offering. As a leader in the DIY industry since 1969, together with Optimizon's track record of helping brands achieve profitable customer sales on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, eBay and Wayfair, we're looking forward to a partnership that will leverage sales growth for sellers on this new marketplace."

Tristan Commecy, Marketplace Director at B&Q commented:

"We want B&Q to be the preferred online platform of choice for British home improvers. To achieve this goal, it is vital for us to work with and onboard sellers, who have a wide variety of home improvement products and who know how to operate effectively on a marketplace to meet customer needs.

We're committed to continually expanding our online range and having listings that are relevant, rich in content and well optimised is an important part of the consumer journey. We're hoping that our partnership with Optimizon can ensure that our sellers are making the most of the marketplace and that customers get the experience they are looking for."

The partnership launched at B&Q's inaugural Seller Conference on May 10th, 2024, where Optimizon, as a premium event sponsor, shared valuable learnings and e-commerce insights with several of B&Q's top sellers and partners.

About Optimizon

Optimizon is a leading e-commerce consultancy firm headquartered in London, UK, with a prestigious brand portfolio including the likes of Dettol, Polaroid, Mars Petcare, Ferrero, Nintendo and Ty-Phoo. Leveraging unique data-led insights and proprietary tech, Optimizon optimises explosive sales growth for consumer brands by providing tailored solutions based on detailed analysis of the most profitable consumers, wherever they shop online. With a commitment to maximising ROI, Optimizon empowers brands to succeed across a diverse array of marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, TikTok, eBay, Bol.com and more. For more information visit www.optimizon.co.uk

About B&Q

B&Q is the UK's leading home improvement and garden living retailer, offering great prices on a wide range of products at over 300 stores throughout the UK and Ireland, and at diy.com for home delivery or click and collect.

B&Q launched the UK's first home improvement marketplace in March 2022, adding additional choice for consumers, and now offers over 1.2 million products at diy.com. The marketplace offers a unique, integrated experience with in-store returns for many products and click and collect options are being explored.

For trade professionals, B&Q TradePoint offers exclusive membership to those in trades such as electricians, plasterers, fitters, plumbers, roofers, decorators, joiners, tilers, builders, landscapers and facilities and maintenance professionals. TradePoint members have exclusive access to dedicated TradePoint counters at 209 B&Q stores as well as to Tradepoint.co.uk.

Their team of more than 26,000 colleagues of all ages are respected nationwide for providing great home improvement help to customers. They're the beating heart of B&Q and their iconic orange aprons are worn with pride.

Every year, more than 20 million people improve their homes and make life better with B&Q, and every year the company achieves ever-higher standards for sustainable operations and sourcing, and supports our local communities, including funding B&Q Foundation grants and Shelter's DIY Skills Advisors. For more information on our community initiatives visit https://www.diy.com/corporate/community

B&Q is part of Kingfisher plc, the international home improvement company, operating 1,400 stores in 8 countries across Europe.

