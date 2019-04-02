Marketing Technology Firm Concep Sets Out New Vision Following Management Buy-Out

LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing technology firm Concep has just completed a successful MBO. The senior team, led by investors Beaumont Capital, has bought the company from its external shareholders, including former founders, for an undisclosed sum.

With offices in London, New York, Sydney and Sofia, Concep currently provides around 300 clients in the legal and professional services industry with digital marketing solutions. More than 50% of Concep's clients are law firms, including a significant number of the global top 250.

Dan Morgan CEO explains this was the right time for the MBO as being independent will spur them to take advantage of new opportunities in the marketplace:

"Major players are waking-up to the huge opportunity in the legal and professional services tech market. We are seeing the rise of a new breed of marketing technologists who need a simple-to-use platform to connect their marketing activities and arising data more efficiently. The MBO will enable us to increase investment and focus on investing in the areas that matter to clients such as integration, deliverability, security, and speed. We are delighted that Concep is fast-becoming the leading martech partner of choice for legal and professional services."

Since Concep was founded in 2002 the platform has developed significantly. It now extends beyond email campaigns providing a comprehensive digital marketing solution. Sector-specific workflows, content automation, event registration management and other easy-to-use tools help marketers work smarter and deliver faster ROI on their high-value content and marketing activity.

Concep's platform integrates deeply with CRM systems including Dynamics 365, LexisNexis InterAction and Salesforce as well as with other best-in-breed marketing applications used by the sector.

Freddie Hustler, Sales Director, believes that the real value lies in being able to surface data from multiple sources to create useful intelligence using dashboards or Power BI.

"Concep's easy-to-use marketing technology and integrations mean that different data points can be connected, creating marketing and BD intelligence that will help our clients become more strategic. We're pleased with the response Concep's engagement platform is receiving both by firms in the global top 250 and the mid-market sectors. With a clearly differentiated offering we are in a stronger-than-ever positionto grow and expand in both spaces, helping our clients transform and grow too."

