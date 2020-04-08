﻿Market Size of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma in the 6MM is Expected to Be USD 3,766.4 Million in 2030 | Some of the Major Players Involved Are Celgene Corporation, Janssen Research & Development, Poseida Therapeutics, MolMed S.p.A., Cartesian Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences

"The rise in Market Size is due to an increasing incident population of Multiple Myeloma patients in the 6MM, along with expected entry of premium price asset which will have an impact on market size"

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight has announced an addition of a new market research report on "CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Insights and Market Forecast-2030" to its offerings.

The report offers in-depth CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Analysis, 11 years Market Size Forecast, detailed Epidemiology analysis and 11-year Forecast, Emerging Drugs Market Uptake and information related to Leading Companies along with the Competitive Analysis edge.

Some key highlights from the report

:

Some of the emerging therapies like bb2121, JNJ 68284528, Descartes-08, JCARH125 PBCAR269A, P-BCMA-101 CAR-T cells and MLM-CAR44.1 T-cells can entirely change Multiple Myeloma treatment landscape. Also, some of these therapies have been received Fastrack Designations and Orphan Designations .

can entirely change Multiple Myeloma treatment landscape. Also, some of these therapies have been received . The Market Drivers that are influencing the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market are an advancements in technology, the increased collaborations and acquisitions, and competition among biotech and pharma giants.

The major reason behind market upsurge is due to the launch of the most anticipated gene therapies, and increasing incident population of Multiple Myeloma patients in the 6MM.

The Market Barriers that are hindering the market are adverse events and toxicity concerns, regulatory challenges, and high cost and low accessibility.

Click here to get CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market sample pages: https://delveinsight.com/sample-request/car-t-cell-therapy-for-multiple-myeloma-market

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a technique that involves genetic modification of patient's autologous T-cells for CAR expression, specific for a tumor antigen, followed by ex-vivo cell expansion and re-infusion back to the patient.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cells are the fusion proteins of a selected single-chain fragment that are the variable from a specific monoclonal antibody and one or more T-cell receptor intracellular signaling domains. ﻿T-cell genetic modification may occur either through viral-based gene transfer methods or non-viral methods like DNA-based transposons, CRISPR/Cas9 technology, zinc finger nuclease (ZFN), transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN), or direct transfer of in vitro transcribed-mRNA by electroporation.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market

According to WHO, in the year 2018, 159,985 incident cases of multiple myeloma were reported in the world. Multiple myeloma is a rare type of cancer that develops in plasma cells. The patients diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma have cancer cells that eventually supersede the healthy plasma cells. This process exhausts the much-needed white blood cells in the body.

A cure for Multiple Myeloma currently is not available. However, significant research is making progressive leaps toward a Multiple Myeloma treatment that eliminates the disease entirely. Some of them are enumerated below:

Targeted therapy: Targeted drug treatment targets on specific abnormalities within cancer cells that enables them to survive. The drugs like Bortezomib (Velcade), carfilzomib (Kyprolis) and ixazomib (Ninlaro), which may be administered through a vein in the arm or in pill form, block the action of a substance in myeloma cells that breaks down proteins. Eventually, it leads to the myeloma cells to die.

Biological therapy: Biological therapy drugs use body's immune system to kill myeloma cells. The drugs like thalidomide (Thalomid), lenalidomide (Revlimid) and pomalidomide (Pomalyst) improve the immune system cells to identify and fight cancer cells. These medications are usually taken in pill form.

Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy drugs kill fast-growing cells like myeloma cells. Chemotherapy drugs can be administered through a vein in the arm or taken in pill form.

Corticosteroids: Prednisone and dexamethasone regulate the immune system to control inflammation in the body. They are also active against myeloma cells. Corticosteroids can be taken in pill form or administered through a vein in patient's arm.

Radiation therapy: This treatment uses beams of energy, such as X-rays and protons, to kill myeloma cells and prohibit their growth. Radiation therapy may be used to swiftly shrink myeloma cells in a specific area.

Several biotechnological companies that are working towards the development of therapies and will impact CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma treatment market scenario in the upcoming years.

Drugs covered in the report are:-

bb2121

JNJ-68284528 (LCAR-B38M)

P-BCMA-101

CAR-CD44v6

JCARH125 (Orvacabtagene autoleucel)

Descartes-08

CT053

PBCAR269A

And many others

The CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Key Players are:-

Celgene Corporation

Janssen Research & Development

Poseida Therapeutics

MolMed S.p.A.

Celgene Corporation

Cartesian Therapeutics

CARsgen Therapeutics

Precision BioSciences

And many others

Scope of the report:

Descriptive overview of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma, explaining its causes and available therapies.

Comprehensive insight of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma & its treatment.

An all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of historical and forecasted CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 6MM countries.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market.

Click here to get CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market sample pages: https://delveinsight.com/sample-request/car-t-cell-therapy-for-multiple-myeloma-market

Insight covered regarding Reimbursement Scenario in Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy

Approaching reimbursement can have a positive influence on both during the late stages of product development and after product launch. In report, reimbursement is taken into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with limited resources, the ability to choose the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.

KOL- Views

To keep up with current market trends, KOLs and SME's opinions, working in CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma domain are taken into account through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. Their opinion assist to comprehend and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns and Multiple Myeloma market trend. This will benefit the clients in potential upcoming novel CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma treatment by recognizing the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.

Click here to get CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market trends sample pages: https://delveinsight.com/sample-request/car-t-cell-therapy-for-multiple-myeloma-market

Reasons to buy

The report will help in creating business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma treatment market.

To decipher the future market competition in the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market and detailed review of the key market drivers and barriers.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by realizing the best opportunities for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma in the US, Europe ( Germany , Spain , Italy , France , and the United Kingdom ).

( , , , , and the ). Discerning the key upcoming players in the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market that will assist in devising strategies, which will help in staying ahead of competitors.

To analyze the future market competition in the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary 3 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Overview at a Glance 4 CAR T-Cell Therapy Background and Overview 5 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma (MM): 6 Major Market Analysis 6 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Outlook 7 CAR T-Cell Therapy Emerging Drug Profiles for Multiple Myeloma 7.1 bb2121: Celgene Corporation 7.2 JNJ-68284528 (LCAR-B38M): Janssen Research & Development 7.3 P-BCMA-101: Poseida Therapeutics 7.4 CAR-CD44v6: MolMed S.p.A. 7.5 JCARH125 (Orvacabtagene autoleucel): Celgene Corporation 7.6 Descartes-08: Cartesian Therapeutics 7.7 CT053 : CARsgen Therapeutics) 7.8 PBCAR269A: Precision BioSciences 8 United States Market Size 9 EU-5 Market Size 9.1 Germany 9.2 France 9.3 Italy 9.4 Spain 9.5 United Kingdom 10 CAR T-Cell Therapy Clinical Trials in 6MM 11 KOL Views – CAR T-Cell Therapy 12 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers 13 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Barriers 14 Appendix 15 DelveInsight Capabilities 16 Disclaimer 17 About DelveInsight

Request a Webex Demo to get a walk-through of the report: https://delveinsight.com/sample-request/car-t-cell-therapy-for-multiple-myeloma-market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Related Reports:-

DelveInsight's "CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Market Insights and Market Forecast- 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CAR T-Cell Therapy use for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia as well as the CAR T-Cell Therapy market trends for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in the 6MM i.e., United States and EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom).

DelveInsight's 'CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Market Insights and Market Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and market trends in the 6MM, i.e., United States and EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+91-9650213330

DelveInsight

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP