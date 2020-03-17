Marken to Open New Temperature Controlled Branch in Dublin

Location Offers European Clients Additional Clinical Trial Storage and Distribution Options

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken is proud to announce the opening of a new cold chain refrigeration-equipped facility in Dublin, Ireland. The new location positions the company to further capitalize on Ireland's thriving life sciences sector. Ireland continues to attract global pharmaceutical companies with 75 already operating there along with 40 pharma and biopharma plants.1 The new Marken facility is strategically located near the Dublin airport and will offer temperature-controlled preparation and conditioning of packaging for customer shipments from among Marken's growing client base in Ireland and throughout Europe.

This new location strengthens Marken's overall global supply chain footprint. The company offers clients end-to-end supply chain logistics solutions throughout its growing global GDP-certified network. A grand opening of the new branch is being planned for customers. At the event, Marken will highlight how this facility augments the company's leadership by providing the broadest range of clinical logistics solutions in the industry.

Ariette Van Strien, Marken's President, commented, "Because of Ireland's strong ties to the pharmaceutical industry, Marken and our parent company UPS continue to invest in service and operational capabilities. UPS acquired Nightline Logistics group in 2017 and expanded its domestic and cross-border solutions even more recently. The opening of the new Dublin cold chain branch builds on those investments and allows Marken to better serve our clients in a market experiencing exponential growth. We're proud to have the opportunity to expand our services and speed up response times and ultimately be a better resource for our clients."

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 54 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 1,100 staff members manage 90,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 220 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

