Mark Hamill To Host 'Thunderful World' Digital Showcase on November 10th

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International developer and publisher Thunderful Games, creator of the multi-award winning and multi-million selling SteamWorld franchise, is welcoming everyone to a new digital games showcase, 'Thunderful World'. The event will be taking place on November 10th at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 8pm CET, hosted by Hollywood and pop culture icon Mark Hamill. Tune in to the livestream on Twitch, YouTube and the thunderful.world website.

Tune in to see Mark delight us with a ton of exciting new game reveals and announcements from Thunderful. The event will deliver updates on exciting upcoming titles including the surprise indie hit of Summer Game Fest, Planet of Lana. There will also be more news on the highly anticipated Xbox, Windows Store and Game Pass exclusive The Gunk and other Thunderful titles like Firegirl, Cursed to Golf, Source of Madness, Tinkertown and White Shadows.

Alongside Mark's headline hosting role, the event will also feature appearances from Thunderful Group CEO Brjánn Sigurgeirsson, Corporate Vice President at Xbox Sarah Bond, plus a few other surprise industry partners.

Thunderful is proud to be partnering with Xbox and The MIX for Thunderful World. To sign up for the event and be the first to know all the important information ahead of the show on November 10th, head over to thunderful.world. As your one stop shop for all things Thunderful World, the website will be updated with new announcements and reveals as the event unfolds.

"Thunderful World is the perfect way for us to reach our existing fans and a global audience as we showcase our growing influence in the games development and publishing industry," said CEO of Thunderful Group, Brjánn Sigurgeirsson. When we shared our plans with Mark, he instantly understood our vision and we are delighted he wants to help us share it with the world."

"Thunderful World? I don't remember agreeing to promote anything for Thunderful! Though Brjann did leave a book at my house that said something like that…," said Mark Hamill on hosting the event. "In all seriousness though, when I saw the passion and artistry behind all the incredible games Thunderful are going to present, I was blown away."

"Bold, beautiful, and fun. Those were my first impressions of The Gunk when we first revealed it to the world," said Sarah Bond, CVP of Game Creator Experience & Ecosystem at Xbox. "I'm so pleased to share more about it at Thunderful World and happy to work with the team to help bring the game exclusively to Xbox and Windows PC, day and date on Game Pass.".

About Thunderful Games

Founded in 2017 Thunderful Games is one of the two business segments in Thunderful Group AB, the other being Thunderful Distribution. Over the last few years Thunderful Games has, organically and via acquisitions, grown into a global organization with eight development studios and over 300 employees. Besides the award-winning internal development pipeline, Thunderful Games also publishes a large number of third-party titles and invests in external game projects.

