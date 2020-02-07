Marine Actuator and Valves Market Worth $4.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report "Marine Actuators and Valves Market by Component, End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Mechanism (Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric, Mechanical, Hybrid), Application, Product (Actuators, Valves), Design Characteristics, Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Marine Actuators And Valves Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2019 to USD 4.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2025. The marine valves market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025. The marine actuators market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to USD 2.3 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.6%.The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing seaborne trade, a rise in the procurement of advanced naval vessels, and ongoing upgrades to existing systems in developed countries.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206171286

Based on the platform, the commercial segment is projected to lead the marine actuators and valves market during the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the market is projected to be led by the commercial segment from 2019 to 2025. This segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to a higher demand for voyage travel and seaway transportation. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are major manufacturers of cargos ships and the US is one of the major manufacturers of motorboats. Marine actuators and marine valves are the key components of the commercial ships such as bulk carriers, containers, tankers, general cargo vessels, cruise ships, and yachts.

The fuel and propulsion systems segment is projected to lead the marine actuators and valves market from 2019 to 2025.

Based on the application, the fuel and propulsion systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the marine actuators and valves market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the growing ship manufacturing in Asia Pacific, which will lead to an increased demand for marine actuators and marine valves for various fuel and propulsion systems applications such as water treatment plant, heat exchangers, fuel tanks, water separation system, fuel flow control, boilers, air dampers, steam superheaters, turbines, condensers, and generators, among others. Marine valves are generally offers on/off and flow control functionalities in different marine applications which are operated majorly by marine actuators and some of these marine valves are operated manually.

The OEM segment is projected to lead the marine actuators and valves market from 2019 to 2025.

Based on the end-user, the OEM segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the demand for marine actuators and marine valves is directly proportional to the ship orders and upgrade request. Increasing demand for commercial vessels, such as containers, bulk carriers, tankers, and general carriers across the world, is leading to increased manufacturing on new ships, which, in turn, would increase the demand for marine actuators and marine valves during the forecast period.

A few of the prominent manufacturer of marine actuators and marine valves for OEM segment include Moog Inc. (US), AVK Group (Denmark), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Emerson (US), Rotork (UK) and Curtis-Wright Corporation (US). In June 2019, Burkert Fluid Control Systems optimized the diaphragm contact surface in the valve seat and at the pressure piece of its diaphragm valves to enhance its process reliability and reduction in energy consumption.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Marine Actuators and Valves Market"

142 – Tables

48 – Figures

233 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=206171286

Asia Pacific is projected to be a high growth potential market for marine actuators and valves during the forecast period.

The marine actuator and valves market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has the largest share for commercial ship manufacturing, followed by Europe and North America. Increasing demand for commercial vessels such as containers, bulk carriers, tankers and general cargo vessels across the globe is leading to increased manufacturing of new ships which will result in continuous demand for marine actuators and marine valves during the forecast period. According to UNCTAD, China, South Korea and Japan accounted for the maximum share for delivering commercial ships such as containers, bulk carriers, tankers and other cargo vessels in 2017.

Major players in the marine actuator and marine valves market are Curtis-Wright (US), Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany), Flowserve Corporation (US), IMI Plc. (UK), Cameron (US), KITZ Corporation (Japan), Diakont (US), AUMA Group (Germany), MOOG (US), AVK Group (Denmark), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Honeywell (US), Wartsila Corporation (US), and Rotork (US), among others.

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Actuators Market by Actuation (Electrical, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Type (Linear, Rotary), Application (Industrial Automation, Robotics, Vehicles & Equipment), Vertical (Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Military Actuators Market by Application (Air, Land, Naval), System (Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical), Component (Cylinders, Drives, Servo Valves, Manifolds), Type (Linear, Rotary), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets™'s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/marine-actuator-valve-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/marine-actuator-valve.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets