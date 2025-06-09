Middle East Cybersecurity Market worth $26.04 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East Cybersecurity Market will grow to USD 26.04 billion by 2030 from USD 16.75 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2025–2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121119697

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments covered Offering, Solution Type, Security Type, Services, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, And Region. Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market are Palo Alto Networks (US), IBM (US), Check Point (US), Cisco (US), Fortinet (US), Trend Micro (Japan), CrowdStrike (US), CPX (UAE), sirar by stc (Saudi Arabia), SITE (Saudi Arabia), Help AG (UAE), Mandiant (US), Eviden (Atos) (France), Trellix (US), SOCRadar (US), SAMI-AEC (Saudi Arabia), Paramount Computer Systems (UAE), Malwarebytes (US), Edge Group (UAE), Taqnia Cyber (Saudi Arabia), Gulf Business Machine (GBM) (UAE), Protiviti (US), Forescout (US), LogRhythm (US), Sophos (UK), Secureworks (US), McAfee (US), Cato Networks (Israel), Cyble (US), Group-IB (Singapore), Cyberani (Saudi Arabia), Recorded Future (US), KELA (Israel), Sejel Tech (Saudi Arabia), ValueMentor (UAE), MoroHub (UAE), CyberSec Consulting (UAE), Salam Technology (Qatar), CyberGate (UAE), CodeGreen (UAE), DTS Solution (UAE), SecurityHQ (UK), RAS Infotech (UAE), Security Matterz (Saudi Arabia), and Safe Decision (Saudi Arabia).

The cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East is undergoing rapid changes due to several significant factors. National initiatives, such as the UAE's Smart Government programs and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, are driving a swift digital transformation in the region. This transformation has expanded the digital attack surface, making sectors such as oil & gas, finance, and critical infrastructure prime targets for sophisticated cyberattacks. Geopolitical tensions and state-sponsored cyber threats further complicate the situation, as nation-states increasingly use cyberspace as a tool to undermine rival economies and governments. Additionally, the development of smart cities, the rise of remote work, and the widespread adoption of cloud services have progressed more quickly than the implementation of robust security measures, exposing serious vulnerabilities. In response to these challenges, regulatory frameworks have tightened, as seen with the UAE's NESA and Saudi Arabia's ECC compliance mandates. These factors have led to significant investments in cybersecurity technologies, threat intelligence, and skill development, positioning cybersecurity not just as a technical requirement but as a strategic necessity for ensuring national security, economic resilience, and public trust in the Middle East.

Based on offering, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of the services segment in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market is driven by the diverse challenges posed by evolving cyber threats. The region has experienced a significant increase in cyber threats and attacks, leading to a heightened demand for cybersecurity solutions and services. The expanding landscape of eCommerce and digital payment solutions has further intensified the need for robust cybersecurity measures, which has propelled the growth of services that specialize in digital asset protection.

Additionally, stringent regulations and compliance requirements in the region have mandated comprehensive cybersecurity services, ensuring adherence to robust data protection practices. Concurrently, ongoing digital transformation initiatives are increasing the demand for cybersecurity services that are essential for safeguarding digital assets and infrastructure. Furthermore, the rising demand for cyber insurance plays a significant role in boosting the services sector, establishing it as the fastest-growing segment in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment will hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The on-premises segment accounts for the largest market share in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market for several reasons, primarily due to the critical importance of data privacy concerns. Organizations, especially government agencies and operators of critical infrastructure, prioritize data sovereignty and control over sensitive information. On-premises solutions provide greater control over data storage and processing, easing worries about cloud-based solutions potentially exposing data to foreign jurisdictions. Additionally, regulatory compliance in the region may restrict or discourage the storage of certain types of data in the cloud, further highlighting the importance of on-premises solutions in ensuring adherence to regulations. Security considerations also play a significant role; on-premises solutions offer customization, control over security policies, and offline functionality, ensuring uninterrupted operations during internet outages.

Cost factors also contribute to the on-premises segment's dominance, as organizations often prefer predictable costs over recurring subscription fees. The limited cloud infrastructure in some parts of the Middle East further reinforces this trend. Moreover, existing infrastructure and investments, such as legacy systems and internal expertise in managing on-premises security solutions, solidify the strong position of the on-premises market in the region.

By country, Saudi Arabia will hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia is expected to hold the largest market size in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market during the forecast period because of its aggressive digital transformation agenda, need to protect critical infrastructure, and robust regulatory push. Saudi Arabia has the largest economy in the region and is home to key industries such as government services, finance, and oil and gas. Consequently, it faces significant cyber threats, making cybersecurity a national priority. The Vision 2030 initiative has spurred massive investments in cyber resilience, promoting the widespread adoption of cloud computing and digital services.

Additionally, cybersecurity has been institutionalized in both the public and private sectors through the establishment of specialized organizations like the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) and the implementation of mandated frameworks such as the Essential Cybersecurity Controls (ECC). These advancements, along with ambitious smart city projects like NEOM and a growing fintech and digital government sector, reinforce the country's status as the leading cybersecurity player in the region.

Top Key Companies in Middle East Cybersecurity Market:

