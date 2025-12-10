Gas Sensor Market worth $3.20 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Gas Sensor Market is expected to grow from USD 1.78 billion in 2025 to USD 3.20 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Gas Sensor Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2033

2020–2033 2025 Market Size: USD 1.78 billion

USD 1.78 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 3.20 billion

USD 3.20 billion CAGR (2025–2033): 7.6%

Gas Sensor Market Trends & Insights:

The gas sensor market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade, driven by factors such as the integration of gas sensors into HVAC systems and air quality monitors, as well as the implementation of health and safety regulations.

By product, the air quality monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4%.

By gas type, the volatile organic compounds segment will grow the fastest during the forecast period.

By technology, the holographic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.0%.

The Asia Pacific gas sensor market accounted for a 35.6% revenue share in 2024.

Gas sensors are experiencing rapid adoption across industries such as smart cities and building automation, power plants, consumer electronics, and others due to the increasing need for accurate gas detection and air quality management. These sensors play a vital role in detecting hazardous gases, maintaining workplace safety, optimizing combustion processes, and providing real-time air quality assessments in indoor and outdoor settings. Market growth is mainly driven by rising regulatory pressure on emissions monitoring, greater focus on occupational health and safety, and the increasing demand for intelligent HVAC and smart-building systems. Additionally, rapid urbanization, deteriorating air quality, and the expansion of smart cities are encouraging the deployment of connected gas-sensing networks.

By gas type, the volatile organic compounds segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of the VOCs segment can be linked to the increasing use of VOC gas sensors in consumer electronics. These sensors are also commonly used in automotive, HVAC, and smart cities & building automation. The adoption of VOC sensors is growing rapidly as industries, governments, and consumers focus more on indoor air quality, health safety, and pollution management. The quick rise of smart homes, connected HVAC systems, and air purifiers further drives the adoption of small, low-power VOC sensors. Industries like manufacturing, automotive, chemicals, and packaging are progressively using VOC detection for process safety, emissions compliance, and early leak detection.

By industry, the smart cities & building automation segment is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Smart cities and building automation are fueling strong demand for gas sensors as governments and developers focus on real-time air quality monitoring, energy efficiency, and public safety. Gas sensors support smart HVAC control, automated ventilation, and adherence to stricter indoor air quality standards. Additionally, their ability to connect with IoT systems allows for real-time monitoring and automated actions, such as adjusting ventilation or sending alerts for dangerous gas levels, thereby enhancing safer and more efficient urban environments. The use of these technologies will increase the need for advanced gas sensors that integrate with smart city systems, aiding in monitoring and reducing harmful emissions in urban areas.

North America is likely to record the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In North America, the US is the primary contributor to the growth of the gas sensor industry. The region hosts some of the largest multinational corporations in this field, such as MSA Safety Inc. (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), and SPEC Sensors (US). North America is home to leading technology developers and manufacturers, especially in advanced gas sensing technologies like NDIR, electrochemical, and photoacoustic sensors. Additionally, oil & gas, automotive, water & wastewater, and infrastructure companies in North America are focusing on expanding their production capacity and broadening their distribution networks. Several initiatives by governments in the region to reduce pollution and promote the adoption of HVAC systems are also driving market growth in North America.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the gas sensor companies include Honeywell International Inc. (US), MSA Safety Incorporated (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), Figaro Engineering Inc. (Japan), Alphasense (UK), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), Process Sensing Technologies (UK), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), MEMBRAPOR (Switzerland), and Senseair AB (US), among others.

