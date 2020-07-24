Marex Spectron Expands Global Clearing Business

Hires R.J. O'Brien's Thomas Texier To Head Up Division

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marex Spectron, the global commodities specialist, has today announced the appointment of Thomas Texier as Head of Clearing Services as it accelerates the expansion of its clearing business.

Thomas, who joined Marex Spectron on 20 July, is based in London and tasked with expanding and overseeing the day-to-day operations of Marex Clearing Services globally. He was previously Managing Director for R.J. O'Brien's London business and also head of Enterprise IT for the firm globally. Before RJ. O'Brien, Thomas was Chief Operating Officer of the Kyte Group and Deputy General Manager of Société Générale Japan.

Marex Clearing Services launched in November 2019 to consolidate and advance Marex Spectron's existing clearing offerings. This includes comprehensive end-to-end clearing and execution services for large wholesale customers, including hedge funds, CTA's, institutional money managers and pension funds.

Marex Spectron provides connectivity to 37 global exchanges and over the last two years has doubled its balance sheet, principally through the acquisition of a US clearing business.

Marex Clearing Services includes global connectivity and infrastructure, top-tier positioning across multiple markets and global exchanges, as well as proprietary clearing technologies. Since launch, Marex Clearing Services has expanded its global footprint, particularly in North America, where it has made a number of senior hires, including the hire of Chicago-based Peter Ceko as Executive Vice President from ED&F Man.

Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex Spectron, commented: "Building our global clearing services business has been a high strategic priority and is a fast-growing part of our franchise. With Thomas heading this division, we can leverage our leading market position in metals, energy and agriculture, access to global markets, proprietary technologies and our strong balance sheet. The opportunities to develop this side of our business are immense. Thomas' experience and track record across all aspects of execution and clearing, including e-Trading, IT development, running operations and risk management, make him the ideal person for this task."

Thomas added: "I'm delighted to join Marex Spectron and am looking forward to building on the existing solid foundations together with the Marex Clearing Services global team."

About Marex Spectron Group Limited

Marex Spectron is a leading global commodities specialist providing clients with extensive access to financial and physical markets across Metals, Agriculture and Energy. The firm provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Market Making, Commercial Hedging (both on exchange execution and clearing, and OTC derivatives), Price Discovery and Data/Advisory. It has the dominant franchise in many major Metals, Energy and Agricultural products, executing around 31 million trades a year and clearing over 183 million contracts. The firm provides access to every major commodity market in the world, covering a broad range of clients that include the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

Marex Spectron was formed in May 2011, following the integration of Marex Financial and Spectron Group but boasts a long history in commodities that spans almost 100 years.

Headquartered in London, Marex Spectron has 15 offices worldwide, with over 700 employees across Europe, Asia and America.

For more information visit www.marexspectron.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/800762/Marex_Spectron_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.marexspectron.com



SOURCE Marex Spectron